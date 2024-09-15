  1. Skip to content
PoliticsUnited States of America

Trump campaign says he is 'safe' after shots fired near him

September 15, 2024

The presidential campaign team of Donald Trump's reported "gunshots in his vicinity."

Trump during a campaign rally
Trump survived an assassination attempt in JulyImage: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/picture alliance

Shots were fired near Donald Trump, his team reported on Sunday, though the exact circumstances were not immediately clear.

The incident reportedly took place in the vicinity of the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," said a statement from his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

It was not immediately clear if the gunfire was targeted at the Republican presidential nominee and the campaign did not provide any details.

But US tabloid news outlet New York Post reported that two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club and that Trump "was never in danger."

