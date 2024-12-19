Trump calls on US congress to avert shutdown with new bill

The US government was headed for shutdown, after Donald Trump and Elon Musk had rejected the original bipartisan bill.

US president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday called on congress to avert a shutdown, saying there had been "success" in crafting a new plan to fund the government and lift the debt ceiling until 2027.

Trump and billionaire ally Elon Musk had publicly rejected the previous bipartisan proposal, which had Republicans in congress ready for a holiday-season government shutdown.

But on Thursday, Trump announced a new deal and urged both Republicans and Democrats to vote for it.

"SUCCESS in Washington! Speaker Mike Johnson and the House have come to a very good Deal for the American People," Trump posted on social media.

But Democrats shot back at the new deal, with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calling it "laughable" and making it unlikely that Democrats will provide their votes.

"The... proposal is not serious, it's laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown," Jeffries said.

Given the tight voting margins, it is not certain that the bill can pass. The deadline to avert the shutdown is Friday at midnight.

Republicans currently control the House with a slim 219-211 majority, which means they cannot lose more than three votes if Democrats unite against the bill.

Musk and Trump apply pressure

Republicans and Democratic leaders had reached a compromise on a so-called stopgap bill, which is known as a "continuing resolution," to keep the government funded through mid-March 2025.

But Trump's billionaire donor Elon Musk attacked the bill on X, the social media platform he owns, amplifying criticisms over numerous costly provisions that were on the bill.

Later, Trump himself attacked the deal and threatened the reelection prospects of Republicans thinking of supporting it. The president-elect also demanding that the bill increase or even rid the country of its debt limit.

jcg/jsi (Reuters, AP, AFP)