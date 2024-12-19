  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsUnited States of America

Trump calls on US congress to avert shutdown with new bill

December 19, 2024

The US government was headed for shutdown, after Donald Trump and Elon Musk had rejected the original bipartisan bill.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oNwe
US president-elect Donald Trump
Donald Trump will assume office in January 2025Image: Brian Snyder/REUTERS

US president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday called on congress to avert a shutdown, saying there had been "success" in crafting a new plan to fund the government and lift the debt ceiling.

Trump and billionaire ally Elon Musk had publicly rejected the previous bipartisan proposal, which had Republicans in congress ready for a holiday-season government shutdown.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

jcg/jsi (Reuters, AP, AFP)