Trump-backed Johnson faces challenge in US Congress

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and incoming president Donald Trump confront a crucial test of their political influence as the 119th Congress convenes.

As the 119th United States Congress meets for the first time on Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson faces a key test as he seeks enough votes to be re-elected.

Johnson has President-elect Donald Trump's endorsement, but some Republicans are dissatisfied with his performance and are looking for a new Speaker.

He would need nearly unanimous support from Republicans, who hold only a thin majority over Democrats in the lower chamber of Congress.

A test of Trump's influence

The House must elect its speaker before the new Congress can do anything. So, if Johnson cannot get enough votes, the House will continue voting until a speaker is elected.

Without a House speaker, Monday's certification of Trump's 2024 election victory could be in trouble.

Trump fully supported Johnson on Friday with a social media post wishing him "Good luck" and noting he was "very close to having 100% support."

"A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party," Trump added.

If more than one person votes against Johnson or multiple Republicans choose to abstain by voting "present," it could get in the way of Johnson's ambitions. This would happen if all Democrats vote for their leader, Hakeem Jeffries, as expected.

Johnson said he would not "make deals with anyone," to get their support. "I don't do anything in exchange for a vote, other than commit to make this institution work as effectively, as efficiently as possible," he said.

Fresh faces in Congress

The speaker's election will be a key focus as the new Congress opens. But the day will also mark some firsts.

For the first time in US history, two Black women, Lisa Blunt Rochester from Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks from Maryland, will be serving in the Senate at the same time.

Andy Kim from New Jersey will also be the first Korean American senator.

In the House, Sarah McBride is set to be the first openly transgender person in Congress.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently had hip replacement surgery after a fall, is also expected to return to Washington.

lo/ab (AP, APF, dpa, Reuters)