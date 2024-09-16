Trump assassination attempt suspect charged with gun crimes

The suspect in the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump has been charged with federal gun crimes. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said the Secret Service needs more help.

A man suspected in an apparent attempt to assassinate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, made his first court appearance on Monday and was charged with federal gun crimes.

The man, identified as Ryan R., has been charged with possession of a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possession of a fireman with an "obliterated" serial number, according to the US media.

Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek a grand jury indictment.

In his brief appearance in court in West Palm Beach, Florida, the man answered perfunctory questions about his job status and income.

What do we know about the assasination attempt?

At about 1:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT) on Sunday, a US Secret Service agent noticed the barrel of a rifle sticking out of the bushes on the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach.

The agent fired and the suspect dropped the rifle and fled in an SUV, leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, authorities said. He was later stopped by law enforcement in a neighboring county.

Police identified the would-be attacker as Ryan R. He is reportedly a self-employed affordable housing builder based in Hawaii, with an arrest record spanning decades.

The suspect was a staunch supporter of Ukraine and regularly posted about politics and current events on social media, including criticism of Trump, US media said.

Biden says Secret Service 'needs more help'

US President Joe Biden reacted to the incident saying that the US Secret Service needs more personnel to carry out its duties after the apparent assassination attempt on Trump over the weekend.

"One thing I want to make clear, the (secret) service needs more help, and I think the Congress should respond to their needs," Biden told reporters at the White House. "I think we may need more personnel."

Biden, speaking to reporters, also said he did not yet have a full report on Sunday's incident at Trump's Florida golf course and that he was thankful the former president was okay.

The US Secret Service came under intense scrutiny after the earlier attempt on Trump's life two months ago, which led to the resignation of director Kimberly Cheatle.

The agency beefed up Trump's security detail after the July 13 attack, in which the gunman was shot and killed by responding agents.

Trump slams Biden, Harris rhetoric

Donald Trump blamed the rhetoric of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for what appeared to be a second attempt on his life.

"He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it," Trump told Fox News Digital about the man who was arrested after allegedly hiding with an assault-style rifle at the edge of a golf course where Trump had played.

"Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at," the Republican candidate added.

