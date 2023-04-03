Trump arrives New York ahead of arraignment

Donald Trump's private plane has landed in New York, where the politican is set to face charges. He is the first former US president to be criminally indicted.

Donald Trump left Mar-a-Lago property in Florida and arrived at his skycraper in New York City on Monday. He is scheduled to surrender himself and face criminal charges related to a hush payment to an adult film star.

His plane landed in New York on Monday afternoon (local time). The former president was due to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

He would likely be fingerprinted and have a mugshot photo taken before appearing in front of a judge for an arraignment to enter a plea.

Trump is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024 Image: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP

Trump to plead not guilty

The specific charges have yet to be disclosed, but his lawyers said Trump would plead not guilty. He and his allies have portrayed the charges as politically motivated.

"WITCH HUNT, as our once great Country is going to HELL!" Trump wrote on Truth, his social media platform, right before he departed Florida.

Trump left his Florida residence on a private plane bound for New York Image: Rebecca Blackwell/AP/picture alliance

The charges relate to a roughly $130,000 payment he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels has said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

The former president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said he coordinated with Trump on the payments to Daniels and to a second woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump has denied having had sexual relationships with either woman.

Cohen served more than a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to a campaign-finance violation in 2018.

The New York case is one of several legal probes Trump faces.

NY mayor warns 'rabble rousers' ahead of Trump arraignment

New York police increased security outside Trump Tower and the court.

As a former president, Trump is still protected by the US Secret Service Image: Bryan Woolston/AP/picture alliance

Mayor Eric Adams warned that anyone protesting violently during Trump's historic arraignment will be "arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are."

"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear, is simple: 'control yourselves'," he said.

He specifically mentioned far-right Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has announced plans to protest.

"Be on your best behavior," the mayor said.

lo/dj (AP, Reuters, AFP)