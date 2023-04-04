  1. Skip to content
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
Donald Trump has surrendered and been taken into custody in New York
CrimeUnited States of America

Trump arrives at New York court to face historic charges

31 minutes ago

A first in US history: a former US president is appearing in court today to face criminal charges. Trump has hoped the drama around the trial will energize his supporters as he makes a second run for the White House.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ph63

Former US President Donald Trump reached the courthouse on Tuesday to be formally charged in a criminal case related to hush payments from 2016.

Trump waved at supporters as he arrived before entering the Manhatten District attorney's office where he was formally placed under arrest.

His arraignment marks a first in US history — no other president has ever been indicted. Although Trump was impeached twice as president, he had not faced criminal charges.

A motorcade of secret security and police accompanied the former president as he headed to the courthouse from Trump Tower in New York City.

"Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME," the 76-year-old wrote on his own social media platform Truth Social on his way to the court.

Trump is set to appear before Judge Juan Merchan to be told his charges and to plead his own guilt or innocence after being processed by prosecutors. The whole process is expected to be brief.

Trump to surrender to New York prosecutor

Why is Trump in court?

The former president flew into New York on Monday from his Florida home Mar-a-Lago.

Tuesday's charges relate to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels that are being investigated as campaign finance violations during his first run for the White House. More details on the charges are expected to surface after the appointment.

Crowds were gathered outside the court before Trump's appearance, including both supporters and opponents, with banners and cheers. But reporters perhaps made up the largest group, waiting to catch a glimpse of the historic moment.

"Today is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME," Trump wrote in a fundraising email earlier in the day.

He has already announced his run for the 2024 presidential election and is so far the early frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

However, the result of the New York trial — as well as several other investigations — could upend his plans.

ab/dj (AFP, AP)

