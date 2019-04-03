 Trump and Moon discuss North Korea at White House | News | DW | 12.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Trump and Moon discuss North Korea at White House

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discussed North Korea during a meeting at the White House. Trump believes that a deal with North Korea is still possible.

USA President Donald Trump with South Korean President Moon Jae-In (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Vucci)

President Donald Trump said US sanctions against North Korea should "remain in place" in a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, at the White House on Thursday.

 

The president said he thought that sanctions being used to pressure Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons program are at a level that's "fair."

It was the South Korean President's first meeting with Trump since Trump's unsuccessful summit with Kim in Vietnam in February.

Moon has been acting as a go-between to resolve the nuclear standoff and has worked aggressively to foster better relations between the North and the South and keep nuclear talks between the US and North Korea moving.

Before the meeting, Trump noted that good things had come out of negotiations with North Korea even though Washington did not get what it wanted from the meetings with Kim. He said great progress had been made and that he got to know and respect the North Korean leader.

USA President Donald Trump with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Vucci)

Trump says he hasn't ruled out a "smaller deal" with North Korea

Revive nuclear talks

Trump did not rule out a third summit with Kim, but the US President said that future talks with North Korea on denuclearization would need to be "step-by-step" and that pushing hastily for an agreement would not produce a good outcome.

"It's step-by-step, it's not going to go fast," Trump said. "If it goes fast it's not going to be the proper deal." 

Trump added that he remained focused on a more comprehensive agreement, though he did not rule out a "smaller deal."

"At the moment, we are talking about the big deal and the big deal is they have to get rid of the nuclear weapons," Trump said.

The US president declined to rule out a three-way meeting that also includes the South Koreans. "I really believe something very significant is going to happen," Trump said.

Ahead of his trip, aides to Moon stressed the need to revive US-North Korea talks as soon as possible after a second summit between Trump and Kim collapsed in Hanoi on Feb. 28.

Trump extended his wishes to Kim in remarks with Moon by his side, while Moon told Trump that there was a dramatic turnaround in the situation on the Korean Peninsula after Trump's first meeting with Kim.

Moon said he believed that Trump's diplomacy led to a reduction in military tension and he believes the issues can be resolved through dialogue.

dv, av/amp  (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Trump drops North Korea sanctions because he 'likes' Kim

US President Donald Trump halted sizable sanctions against North Korea because he "likes Chairman Kim" and considers the measures unnecessary, the White House said. But it was unclear which sanctions Trump had in mind. (23.03.2019)  

US and South Korea to scrap major military exercises in spring

The annual large-scale joint military exercises, which have frequently infuriated North Korea, will be replaced with smaller drills. The scale-backs come on the heels of Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un. (03.03.2019)  

Donald Trump praises 'great' talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have begun their second summit in Vietnam. The leaders met for the first time in Singapore in June 2018. (28.02.2019)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

Nordkorea - Hungersnot: Armut

World in Progress: North Korea & sanctions 03.04.2019

Hopes were high when US President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in February. But Trump and Kim failed to reach a deal on sanctions relief. Sanctions have taken a toll on the regime and its people. Eva Rammeloo was invited to join a press tour in North Korea where she was shown a shoe factory, just one area that North Korea says has been held back by sanctions.

Korea-Gipfel 2018 Umarmung Kim und Moon

World in Progress: Hopeful for a reunited Korea 03.04.2019

The handshake between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-In in April last year at the Demilitarized Zone gave many hope the separation may one day come to an end. Fabian Kretschmer talked to South Koreans about a possible reunification with their northern neighbor.

Bildergalerie Jahresrückblick 2018

World in Progress: What's in store for the two Koreas? 03.04.2019

This week we zoom in on North and South Korea. For more than 70 years, the Korean peninsula has been divided. Many hope the two countries will one day reunite. But there's still a long way to go — they are technically still at war. Also on the show: The latest on North Korea's food shortage and how aid organizations are trying to avert a looming humanitarian crisis.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  