Trump and Biden square off in final debate

01:31 "I have not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life," Biden says in response, adding that Trump has not released a "single year" of his tax returns.

"Foreign countries are paying you a lot, release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption," Biden says.

01:30 Trump says no one has been tougher on Russia than him and accused Biden of taking "millions" of dollars from Russia.

01:27 Biden accuses Trump of not taking on Putin, repeating an accusation that the Kremlin leader has been financing the killing of US soldiers in Afghanistan.

He says Trump's "buddy Giuliani is a Russian pawn."

01:26 The next line of questioning is about US national security in light of accusations that Russia and Iran are interfering in the election.

01:25 Biden accuses Trump of downplaying the virus at the outset, but failed to because the president failed because he didn't want to cause "panic."

"Americans don’t panic, he panicked," Biden said.

01:23 Biden says the spikes are occurring in red (Republican) states. "We have the best testing in the world that's why we have so many cases," Trump says.

01:21 Trump accuses Biden of advocating mass shutdowns. Biden counters saying he doesn't want shutdowns, but sensible measures to combat the virus.

"We ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time," says Biden. Businesses need social distancing, restaurants need dividers, he says.

01:19 Trump says the "US can't close up our nation or we won't have a nation," adding the "cure cannot be worse than the problem itself.

Biden responded, "you say people learning to live with it, people are learning to die with it."

01:18 Biden accuses Trump of doing nothing, and saying that the pandemic would be over soon. Trump counters denying that he never said this and accusing Biden of hiding in the cellar.

01:10 Trump says "we closed up the greatest economy in the world to fight this disease, which came from China," adding that mortality rates in the US were "down" and that a vaccine "will be delivered in weeks" and that the US is "rounding the turn."

Trump also mentions his own recovery from COVID-19, saying he was now "immune."

01:07 The first question is for Trump and Biden is about the fight against coronavirus.

01:05 Trump and Biden have taken the stage.

00:53 Biden sent this tweet ahead of his arrival at Belmont University, saying he was "ready" for the debate.

00:38 US President Donald Trump's motorcade has arrived at Belmont University in Nashville for the presidential debate.

Why is this debate important?

With the November 3 election drawing near, Republican President Donald Trump and the Democratic challenger Joe Biden are taking to the stage for their second and final televised debate. Originally, the candidates agreed on a total of three debates, but the second one was canceled after Trump was infected with the coronavirus and later refused to attend a virtual matchup.

Tonight's face-off in Tennessee is a chance for Trump to fix his flailing poll numbers, as the current president is trailing Biden by around 10 points nationwide.

However, Trump still has a chance of ensuring enough votes in the Electoral College as Biden's lead is much narrower in several key states.

It will be important for Biden to avoid committing any major gaffes in order to maintain his lead in the polls.

How to watch the debate?

The debate is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (01:00 GMT/UTC, 03:00 CET, 04:00 EEST) and to last for 90 minutes. It will be broadcast by DW on television as well as online.

On TV — Watch the DW News channel on your TV

Online — Go to the DW online livestream

YouTube — Check out the DW YouTube livestream.

In this article — A livestream will be visible at the top of this article once the debate kicks off

You can also follow blow-by-blow updates in our live ticker.

What has changed since their first clash?

The first debate, held last month in Cleveland, devolved into chaos with the two men talking over each other and Trump repeatedly interrupting his rival. At one point, Biden responded with "Will you shut up, man?" and called the US president a "clown."

Instead of a second debate, Trump and Biden held rival town hall events that were broadcast at the same time on TV.

Following the Cleveland event, organizers introduced new rules for the Thursday face-off in Tennessee.

This time, each candidate would be able to give a two minute opening answer on each of the six topics while his rival's microphone would be muted. Both mikes will be open for the rest of the debate.

What will they talk about?

The candidates are set to discuss six topics: the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, American families, climate change, national security, race in America, and leadership. All of these have been selected by the debate moderator, Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Biden has repeatedly accused Trump of failure in the fight against COVID-19. Trump has repeatedly downplayed the coronavirus, but recently caught it himself and needed to be hospitalized.

The issue of racial tensions in the US is likely to be another sore spot, after Trump refused to outright condemn a far-right group and called on them to "stand back and stand by" during the first debate.

At the same time, Trump is likely to draw attention to the controversial business dealings of Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in Ukraine. Biden previously dismissed the affair as a "smear campaign."

What happens after the debate?

The Trump campaign hopes for a late boost before the election on November 3. If the US president fails to overtake Biden, he is expected to remain in office until January, when Biden would be sworn in as the next president.

While Trump said he would "accept" a peaceful transfer of power, he also hinted that he might not step down if he believes the election is unfair.

"I am 100% on board, but if I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can't go along with that," he said during the first debate in Cleveland.