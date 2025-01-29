Trump administration rescinds order to halt federal funding

A decision to freeze federal grants and aid had sparked panic, as it was expected to disrupt billions of dollars of spending across healthcare, education and other programs. The move faced several legal challenges.

The Trump administration on Wednesday rescinded a sweeping order to freeze all federal grants and aid after the move was temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

The funding freeze, which came into action on Tuesday, is believed to have disrupted tens of billions of dollars in spending across healthcare, education, disaster relief, housing assistance and other programs.

The move set off a wave of confusion and panic, and raised the possibility of a constitutional crisis.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the directive from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) had been rescinded.

"This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze. It is simply a rescission of the OMB memo," she said on social media.

More to follow...

zc/jcg (AP, Reuters, AFP)