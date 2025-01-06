Trudeau to resign as Canada's ruling party leader and PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement amid mounting dissent within his Liberal Party. The move comes ahead of the party's national caucus on Wednesday.

Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would step down as the leader of Canada's Liberal Party after nine years in office.

An increasing number of Liberal lawmakers, unnerved by a succession of gloomy polls, have publicly urged Trudeau to quit.

"I intend to resign as party leader as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide competitive process," Trudeau said in public remarks on Monday. He added that he tasked the party the night before with starting the process to replace him.

Trudeau also said that parliament would be prorogued until March 24.

The prime minister will remain in office until a new leader is chosen for the Liberal Party, which he has chaired since 2013.

The 53-year-old leader's time in office, since November 2015, makes him among the longest-serving Canadian prime ministers.

Why is Justin Trudeau resigning?

Trudeau has been under heavy pressure from Liberal lawmakers to step down, with polls suggesting the party will be crushed at the coming election, due to be held later this year.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," Trudeau said.

The prime minister enjoyed large support for a big part of his tenure, managing to be re-elected twice. However, his popularity started to dwindle some two years ago, with public anger rising due to high prices and a housing shortage.

Since 2019, Trudeau has only managed to form minority governments.

"I don't easily back down faced with a fight, especially a very important one for our party and the country. But I do this job because the interests of Canadians and the well being of democracy is something that I hold dear," he said.

The prime minister's woes intensified last December, when his finance minister and one of his closest allies, Chrystia Freeland, stepped down over differences on economic policy.

Trudeau refused on Monday to comment on details of what caused Freeland's resignation.

What happens next?

Trudeau's Monday announcement means he will still be prime minister on January 20, when US President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs that could cripple Canada's economy.

Mark Carney, among those expected to try to replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader, thanked the prime minister for his work on Monday.

"Thank you Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for your leadership, for your many contributions to Canada, and for the sacrifices you and your family have made for public service," Carney wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The former head of the Bank of Canada and later the Bank of England has had a long interest in entering politics and being prime minister. Trudeau has tried to recruit him to join his government.

The opposition Conservatives are expected to win the coming elections, which would make leader Pierre Poilevre the next Canadian prime minister.

Trudeau said that he recognized Poilievre's "vision" for the country, but said it was "not the right path" for Canada.

rmt,rc/wd (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)