Trudeau rescinds emergency powers after Canada blockades end

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revoked the emergency powers that police could use after authorities put an end to blockades at border crossings to the United States and protests in Ottawa by truckers and others rallying against pandemic restrictions.

"Today, we're ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency," Trudeau told the media on Wednesday. "Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act."

"The threat continues," Trudeau said, but added that it was no longer "acute."

"We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are sufficient to keep people safe," Trudeau said.

The Emergencies Act — which was implemented nine days earlier and for only the second time in peacetime history — allows authorities to declare certain areas as no-go zones.

It also allowed police to freeze truckers' personal and corporate bank accounts and force tow truck companies to haul away vehicles.

The final approval of the powers was still being debated in the Senate when the prime minister rescinded them.

Watch video 02:05 Canada PM Trudeau uses emergency powers to end protest

The developments in Ottawa garnered international attention for weeks, as thousands of protesters — led by truckers who are against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for transporting cargo across the border with the United States — converged on the capital.

The protest grew until it shut down some of the Canada-US border posts and brought parts of Ottawa to a standstill.

All border closures have, however, ended, and the streets surrounding the Canadian Parliament are now quiet.

dvv/msh (AFP, AP)