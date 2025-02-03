Trudeau announces 30-day tariffs pause after call with Trump

Skip next section Trudeau announces 30 day pause to tariffs after 'good call' with Trump

02/03/2025 February 3, 2025 Trudeau announces 30 day pause to tariffs after 'good call' with Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that US tariffs on Canada would be paused for at least 30 days.

This comes after a call between Trudeau and US President Donald Trump in which the Canadian prime minister pledged to implement stronger border measures to stop crossings of migrants and illicit drugs.

"I just had a good call with President Trump," Trudeau posted on the platform X.

"Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion (US $902 million, €873 million) border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl."

"Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together," he added.

Trudeau also agreed to Trump's demand to list drug cartels as terrorists.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also announced that the province was pausing retaliatory measures against the US.

The statements come hours after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a similar tariff pause.

10% tariffs on Chinese goods were still scheduled to come into effect within hours. The White House said that Trump was planning on speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping as early as this week.