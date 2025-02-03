Trudeau announces 30-day tariffs pause after call with Trump

Trudeau announces 30-day tariffs pause after call with TrumpPublished February 3, 2025last updated February 3, 2025
What you need to know
Trudeau announces 30 day pause to tariffs after 'good call' with Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that US tariffs on Canada would be paused for at least 30 days.
This comes after a call between Trudeau and US President Donald Trump in which the Canadian prime minister pledged to implement stronger border measures to stop crossings of migrants and illicit drugs.
"I just had a good call with President Trump," Trudeau posted on the platform X.
"Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion (US $902 million, €873 million) border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl."
"Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together," he added.
Trudeau also agreed to Trump's demand to list drug cartels as terrorists.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford also announced that the province was pausing retaliatory measures against the US.
The statements come hours after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a similar tariff pause.
10% tariffs on Chinese goods were still scheduled to come into effect within hours. The White House said that Trump was planning on speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping as early as this week.
Trump speaks with Canada's Trudeau over phone
A telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been taking place, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the broadcaster Fox News.
The conversation was being held hours before new US tariffs on Canada are due to take effect.
Despite a "good talk" with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier on Monday, Trump said there was still no agreement.
"Canada is very tough to do business with," said Trump, who hasordered 25% tariffs on Ottawa.
Trump limited the levy on Canada's energy imports into the US a 10% to avoid a spike in fuel prices.
Trump has said his tariffs are partly aimed at combating the illegal flow of the drug fentanyl into the US. Mexico agreed on Monday to strengthen its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members to stop the illicit drugs.
National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told the broadcaster CNBC that the issue was not a trade war but a drug war.
He also said that talks had gone better with Mexico than with Canada.
"The Mexicans are very, very serious about doing what President Trump said" when imposing the tariffs, he said. "But the Canadians appeared to have misunderstood the plain language."
Trump signs order for sovereign wealth fund
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing Washington to take steps to start developing a government-owned sovereign wealth fund.
Trump said the investment body could be used to profit off of video app TikTok should he prove successful at finding it a US buyer.
The US president has said he wants the US to take a 50% stake in the huge social media platform.
"We might put that in the sovereign wealth fund, whatever we make or we do a partnership with very wealthy people, a lot of options," he said of TikTok.
Trump noted many other nations have such investment funds. He predicted that the US could eventually top Saudi Arabia's fund size. "Eventually we'll catch it," he promised.
Trump says Elon Musk can do nothing without approval
US President Donald Trump said his controversial and powerful close advisor, multi-billionaire Elon Musk, cannot take decisions on his own.
Trump told reporters that Musk "can't do and won't do" anything without "our approval."
Democrats, who hold the minority in Congress, have been sounding the alarm over what they say is an unconstitutional power grab by Trump and Musk.
Although Congress has authority over the US budget, Musk says his so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) can decide how money is used.
Musk is neither a federal employee nor a government official, and it remains unclear to whom he or his agency are accountable other than Trump.
Trump says wants exchange of Ukraine rare earths for aid
US President Donald Trump says he wants to negotiate an agreement with Ukraine whereby Kyiv supplies the United States with rare earth minerals.
The metals, which are used in electronics, would be supplied in exchange for US aid.
"We're looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they're going to secure what we're giving them with their rare earths and other things," Trump said in an exchange with reporters in the Oval Office.
US shipments of weapons into Ukraine were briefly paused in recent days but reportedly resumed at the weekend as the Trump administration debated its policy towards Kyiv.
US top diplomat Rubio says he is in charge of USAID
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he has been put in charge of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), claiming he would stop its "insubordination" to President Donald Trump's agenda.
"I'm the acting director of USAID," Rubio told reporters while visiting El Salvador, saying that the agency had not answered questions on their funding and priorities.
"That level of insubordination makes it impossible to conduct a sort of serious review," said Rubio. "It's going to stop and it's going to end."
Trump's Tesla tycoon friend and advisor Elon Musk had promised to destroy the USAID, the website of which went dark over the weekend.
Rubio, who supported foreign assistance as a senator, said that many of USAID's functions would continue, However, he accused it of acting as if it were an "independent non-governmental entity."
"In many cases, USAID is involved in programs that run counter to what we're trying to do with our national strategy," he said.
USAID was established in 1961 during Democratic US President John F. Kennedy's administration. Assistance provide by USAID provides help to countries across the world, and is also a form of American soft power.
Critics are doubtful that the Trump Administration can shut down the agency unilaterally without congressional approval. However, both the US House of Representatives and Senate are controlled by Trump's Republican Party, meaning many conservative lawmakers may back the closure of USAID.
Rutte: Trump trade tensions won't undermine NATO's collective deterrence
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that he's "absolutely convinced" that NATO can deal with trade tensions between NATO members US and Canada.
"There is always issues between allies," he said speaking in Brussels at an informal meeting of EU leaders.
Rutte also said that the world is "increasingly dangerous" and that European defense without the United States "for many reasons, will not work."
"I'm absolutely convinced that [trade tensions] will not get in the way of our collective determination to keep our deterrence strong," Rutte told journalists.
Trump confirms tariffs on Mexico paused
US President Donald Trump has confirmed that in a conversation with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, they "agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period."
In a post on his social media site Truth Social, Trump called the talk with Sheinbaum "very friendly."
He added that the Mexican national guards that Sheinbaum will send to Mexico's border "will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants" into the US.
Mexico's president says Trump agrees to pause tariffs for 1 month
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said US President Donald Trump would pause 25% tariffs on goods for Mexico for a month from today.
Speaking at a press conference after a call with Trump, Sheinbaum said that Mexico would deploy 10,000 national guards immediately to the border to help stem the flow of drugs to the United States.
She also said the US would work to prevent gun trafficking to Mexico while joint US-Mexican teams would start working on issues of security and business.
The US was set to impose 25% tariffs on goods coming from Mexico starting Tuesday.
Trump's tariffs spook investors, stoke inflation fears
Global stock markets dived, the dollar rallied, oil prices jumped and world leaders readied tit-for-tat measures. Those were the almost immediate reactions to US President Donald Trump's new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, signed into law at the weekend.
Trump's latest measures are unprecedented in their scope and scale, targeting three of the United States' largest trading partners simultaneously. Economists have said their impact will likely paralyze economic growth both in the US and around the world.
Trump says spoke to Canada's Trudeau on tariffs
US President Donald Trump has said that he has spoken with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as both countries prepare to impose new tariffs on each other's imports.
Trump said he will speak with Trudeau again later on Monday.
Trump also used his Truth Social platform to repeat his argument that the tariffs were about a "drug war" aimed at stopping the flow of the deadly drug fentanyl.
Canada has said that, starting Tuesday, it will phase in 25% tariffs on US goods worth 155 billion Canadian dollars ($105.7 billion or €103 billion).
The tariffs will "remain in place until the US eliminates its tariffs against Canada," according to a Canadian government website.
German companies in Mexico, Canada worried about US tariffs
Germany is concerned about US tariffs on Mexico and Canada, a government spokesperson has said.
"Many German companies producing for the US market are present in both Mexico and Canada," an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, according to German news agency DPA.
The US is to hit its two neighboring countries with 25% tariffs, starting on Tuesday.
Some 2,100 German-backed businesses in Mexico are affected by US President Donald Trump's tariffs, DPA reported.
Germany's major carmakers and many of their suppliers are particularly dependent on Mexico as a manufacturing location.
German car maker Volkswagen's factory in Puebla is the largest auto plant in Mexico. It produced nearly 350,000 cars there in 2023 as well as another 176,000 cars at its Audi plant.
BMW also manufactures cars in Mexico.
Around 90% of auto exports from both Mexico and Canada go to the US, according to Reuters news agency.
Canada's Ontario to 'rip up' Musk's Starlink contract
The premier of the Canadian province of Ontario, Doug Ford, has said he'll cancel the province's contract with Starlink.
The satellite internet company Starlink is controlled by Elon Musk, a key backer of US President Donald Trump who is seen as having significant influence over the US leader.
"We'll be ripping up the province's contract with Starlink," Ford posted on X.
"Ontario won't do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy. Canada didn't start this fight with the U.S., but you better believe we're ready to win it."
Ontario's government awarded Starlink a $100 million (€97.4 million) contract in November 2024 to bring internet to remote communities, according to Canada's CTV news.
Ford also said Ontario, Canada's most populous province, was banning US companies "from provincial contracts."
Other provinces, such as British Columbia, Quebec and Nova Scotia are also moving to restrict how they do business with US companies, Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper reports.
The move comes in response to Trump imposing 25% tariffs on goods from Canada starting Tuesday.
What's the US trade deficit with the EU?
A trade deficit is when a country imports more goods and services than it exports.
When it comes to the trade between the United States and the European Union, the US consistently imports more goods from the EU than the bloc imports from the US.
The 27 nations that make up the EU exported €503 billion ($516 billion) in goods to the US in 2023, with the top three exports medicines, motor vehicles and pharmaceutical products.
In turn, the EU imported €347 billion worth of goods from the US in 2023, making the US its second biggest trade partner after China.
Import mostly consisted of petroleum oils and crude, medicinal and pharmaceutical products and natural gas.
This resulted in a US trade deficit of €156 billion to the EU in 2023, according to EU data.
What exactly are Trump's EU tariff threats?
US President Donald Trump has threatened several times in the past months to hit the European Union with tariffs.
He's been particularly vocal about what he has called unfair trade practices, particularly regarding the automotive and agricultural sectors and the US trade deficit with the EU.
But what exactly has Trump threatened?
Sunday, February 2
Trump said on Sunday that tariffs would be coming "pretty soon" for the EU but didn't go into more details.
Friday, 31 January
He would "absolutely" put "substantial" tariffs on goods coming from EU countries, Trump said, because the bloc had treated the US "so terribly."
"Am I going to impose tariffs on the European Union? Do you want the truthful answer or should I give you a political answer? Absolutely, absolutely," he told reporters in the Oval Office.
"They don't take our cars, they don't take our farm products, essentially, they don't take almost anything," he said.
And we have a tremendous deficit with the European Union. So, we'll be doing something very substantial with the European Union. We're going to bring the level up to where it should be."
Friday, 20 December
The EU "must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social while still president-elect.
"Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!"