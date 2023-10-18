  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
ConflictsMiddle East

Trucks carrying aid for Gaza backed up at Egyptian border

Mark Corrigan
October 18, 2023

Long lines of trucks waiting to deliver desperately needed supplies have formed at the Rafah crossing on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. With vital aid blocked, the UN says Israel could be in breach of international law.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Xexp