 Trucker shortage affecting European logistics

Business

Trucker shortage affecting European logistics

Fewer and fewer people want to become truck drivers and the shortage of drivers has led to supply bottlenecks in the EU.

Watch video 02:43

Any easing of gas supply shortage in sight? 08.11.2021

Any easing of gas supply shortage in sight? 08.11.2021

DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 18.10.2021

Truck driver shortage sets off gasoline panic-buying 28.09.2021

Truck driver shortage sets off gasoline panic-buying 28.09.2021

UK to lure back EU truckers as supply crunch bites 08.10.2021

UK to lure back EU truckers as supply crunch bites 08.10.2021

Greek island of Astypalea launches VW-sponsored e-mobility shift 10.11.2021

Greek island of Astypalea launches VW-sponsored e-mobility shift 10.11.2021

China´s path to a greener future faces setbacks 09.11.2021

China´s path to a greener future faces setbacks 09.11.2021

Silent trash trucks let people snooze 08.11.2021

Silent trash trucks let people snooze 08.11.2021

Tidal energy harnessed in the Shetlands 05.11.2021

Tidal energy harnessed in the Shetlands 05.11.2021

DW Business – Europe & America 10.11.2021

African Energy Week accompanied by climate protests 10.11.2021

African Energy Week accompanied by climate protests 10.11.2021

DW Business – Africa 10.11.2021

Zimbabwe's energy self-sufficiency takes shape 10.11.2021

UK fuel crisis exposes systemic recruitment flaws 01.10.2021

UK fuel crisis exposes systemic recruitment flaws 01.10.2021

As gas stations across the UK ran dry after panic-buying, many claimed it was a consequence of Brexit and the exodus of EU truck drivers. This clearly didn't help, but the UK's problem of recruiting drivers goes deeper.

Germany: Supply chain crisis slows economic growth 29.10.2021

Germany: Supply chain crisis slows economic growth 29.10.2021

Consumer demand is driving continued recovery, but Europe's largest economy grew by a less-than-expected 1.8% in the third quarter. Supply chain hold-ups prevented some manufacturers from producing at full capacity.

First chips, now magnesium: Carmakers grapple with the next supply crisis 02.11.2021

First chips, now magnesium: Carmakers grapple with the next supply crisis 02.11.2021

An energy crisis in China has dramatically cut magnesium production there. That has led to a supply crisis for aluminum-makers that depend on the metal. That in turn, has caused major worries for carmakers.

Mandatory COVID vaccines: A controversy across Europe 06.11.2021

Mandatory COVID vaccines: A controversy across Europe 06.11.2021

As COVID-19 cases rise in Germany, especially in long-term care homes, lawmakers are debating how to reduce the risk of infection. DW takes a look at where other European countries stand on compulsory vaccines.