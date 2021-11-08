Trucker shortage affecting European logistics

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fewer and fewer people want to become truck drivers and the shortage of drivers has led to supply bottlenecks in the EU.
As gas stations across the UK ran dry after panic-buying, many claimed it was a consequence of Brexit and the exodus of EU truck drivers. This clearly didn't help, but the UK's problem of recruiting drivers goes deeper.
Consumer demand is driving continued recovery, but Europe's largest economy grew by a less-than-expected 1.8% in the third quarter. Supply chain hold-ups prevented some manufacturers from producing at full capacity.
An energy crisis in China has dramatically cut magnesium production there. That has led to a supply crisis for aluminum-makers that depend on the metal. That in turn, has caused major worries for carmakers.
As COVID-19 cases rise in Germany, especially in long-term care homes, lawmakers are debating how to reduce the risk of infection. DW takes a look at where other European countries stand on compulsory vaccines.
