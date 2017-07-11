Truck rams Florida pride march, killing one

A pickup truck slammed into a crowd gathering for a Pride parade on Saturday in South Florida, killing one man and injuring another, authorities said.

it was not immediately clear if the crash was a deliberate assault or an accident.

Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson said authorities were investigating all possibilities.

How the incident unfolded

The incident happened at the start of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and festival, an LGBT+ celebration in a town near Fort Lauderdale.

The white truck was set to take part in the parade and was lined up with other floats when it accelerated into pedestrians.

It then crashed into a plant nursery, Local 10 News said.

The incident took place late in Wilton Manors, South Florida

Two adult men were transported to a medical center where one later died, Adamson said.

The other remains hospitalized but is expected to survive, she added.

The driver of the pickup truck was later taken into custody.

The driver and the victims are members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, according to a statement from the group's president Justin Knight.

Was the incident deliberate?

Knight called the incident an "unfortunate accident."

"To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community. We anticipate more details to follow and ask for the community's love and support," he added.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was at the parade, told a local broadcaster he thought the crash was "deliberate."

Police investigate the scene where a pickup truck drove into a crowd of people at a Pride parade

Shortly after the incident, he called it "a terrorist attack against the LGBT community."

He also claimed the truck had targeted the car of a Democratic congresswoman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz — who was waiting to take part in the procession — but narrowly missed her.

Wilton Manors police tweeted Saturday night that the public was not in danger.

The police called the incident a "tragedy," adding that authorities were "still gathering information."

'Hug your loved ones tight'

Knight said that "Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the unfortunate accident that occurred when the Stonewall Pride Parade was just getting started."

Wasserman Schultz, the congresswoman attending the march, said on Twitter that she was "heartbroken" by what had taken place.

"I am deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost," she added.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who said he had also been at the scene of the incident, sent prayers to the victims' families, adding: "Be sure to hug the ones you love tonight."

June is Pride Month, which commemorates the 1969 Stonewall riots sparked by repeated police raids on a popular gay bar in New York. The demonstrations proved to be a turning point in the LGBT+ community's struggle for civil rights.

kmm/mm (AP, AFP)