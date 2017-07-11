Truck drives into neighborhood barbecue in the Netherlands

Two people were killed and more injured on Saturday when a truck rolled into a neighborhood barbecue in the Netherlands.

Dutch police were trying to determine why the truck left the road and careered down the side of a dike in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland just south of Rotterdam.

"For the time being, we are keeping all scenarios about the facts open,'' the police said.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Spain, was arrested as part of the investigation.

Police said the crash took place around 6 p.m. local time.

Police are investigating

The rescue mission involved several ambulances and a helicopter, and a number of people were taken to hospital.

The exact casualty figures are not clear

"My condolences go out to the victims, their families, eyewitnesses and first responders," Mayor Charlie Aptroot said.

Police worked into the night around the truck before a crane and a tow truck hauled it back onto the road.

