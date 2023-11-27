Truce between Israel and Hamas set to expire

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesTruce between Israel and Hamas set to expireTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesKyle McKinnon11/27/2023November 27, 2023As the four-day Israel-Hamas truce draws to a close, people in Gaza are fearful of the fighting and death that may lie ahead. On a Gazan beach, families with their children wait in anticipation of an uncertain future.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZUtvAdvertisement