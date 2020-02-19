Troubled Thuringia gets fresh election dates

Politicians from four German political parties in the east German state of Thuringia have chosen new election dates for the state premier and its parliament, during a meeting on Friday.

Elections for a new state premier will take place on March 4, 2020 and the parliamentary vote will take place on April 25, 2021.

The center-left Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the hard-left Die Linke (The Left) agreed the dates after a meeting in the state capital Erfurt.

The new elections are intended to bring an end to the political crisis in the state. It has been at the center of a controversy after the pro-business Free Democrat's Thomas Kemmerich was elected as state premier with the backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) — breaking a political taboo in the country.

The four parties have also agreed upon a stability pact in order to prevent the AfD from being able to play king maker in the next government.

More to come...

kmm/aw (dpa, AFP)