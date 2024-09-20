  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
EducationUnited States of America

Troubled teen industry - The prison-school scandal

Demid Sheronkin
September 20, 2024

In the USA, teenagers with behavioral problems often end up in re-education centers. These function like prisons, isolating the young people from the outside world. The harsh educational measures sometimes end in death.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kth6

This documentary sheds light on the extreme methods used in re-education facilities in the USA. These include isolation, torture and humiliation, as well as something called "assault therapy". These practices, which have little or nothing to do with traditional psychological treatments, aim to "reform" individuals through discipline and suffering. The adolescents sent there by their parents are between 8 and 18 years old. These parents report being overwhelmed by their adolescent children, citing problems from learning difficulties to substance abuse, social media addiction, anxiety disorders, depression or a sexual orientation they find unacceptable. These private facilities do a lucrative business. In the hope that their children will get better, families spend thousands of dollars every month. Some even mortgage their homes to pay for their children to be part of these programs. Their children, on the other hand, can suffer lifelong damage there. There have also been cases of suicide. The film features young adults who have managed to escape the prison school system and parents who realized too late how cruel this system is.

Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

electric car exhibition

The EV — Symbol of division in the US

Dispute over EVs in the US: Biden wants to promote them, Trump wants to withdraw support.
TradeJune 26, 202407:15 min
Vorschaubild Mapped Out

The new nuclear arms race

Tensions between the world's biggest nuclear powers are on the rise. So are global nuclear stockpiles.
ConflictsApril 29, 202411:34 min
Made Chips

The future of the microchip industry

There's a global race on to make the smallest and most powerful microchips.
BusinessMarch 14, 202302:25 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Education from around the world

More on Education from around the world

external

Should parents have a say in their kids' careers?

Listen to what Ghanaian teens told our GirlZOffMute teen reporter, Chelsea
EducationSeptember 12, 202404:45 min
Girls in the classroom

Global education: Are we equipped for the future?

Education is a human right, but schools worldwide are in disrepair, and there's a serious lack of teachers.
EducationAugust 24, 202404:19 min
DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Education for All! But how?

Illiteracy, outdated learning concepts, teacher shortage. How can the education crisis worldwide be solved?
EducationAugust 24, 202426:06 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm