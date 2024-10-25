  1. Skip to content
Tropical storm Trami wreaks havoc in the Philippines

Irfan Aftab
October 25, 2024

The Philippines is cleaning up after tropical storm Trami battered the northern island of Luzon, killing at least 46 people. Emergency crews are still working to rescue people, some of whom are trapped on their roofs after extensive flooding.

