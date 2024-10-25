Tropical storm Trami wreaks havoc in the Philippines

Nature and EnvironmentPhilippinesTropical storm Trami wreaks havoc in the PhilippinesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentPhilippinesIrfan Aftab10/25/2024October 25, 2024The Philippines is cleaning up after tropical storm Trami battered the northern island of Luzon, killing at least 46 people. Emergency crews are still working to rescue people, some of whom are trapped on their roofs after extensive flooding.https://p.dw.com/p/4mDQRAdvertisement