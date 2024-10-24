Tropical Storm Trami wreaks havoc in the Philippines

CatastrophePhilippinesTropical Storm Trami wreaks havoc in the PhilippinesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastrophePhilippinesIrfan Aftab10/24/2024October 24, 2024Tropical Storm Trami made landfall on the northeastern coast of the Philippines, causing at least 26 deaths and forcing more than 150,000 people to evacuate their homes. Schools and offices were closed throughout the main island of Luzon.https://p.dw.com/p/4mClJAdvertisement