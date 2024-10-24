  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election 2024Ukraine
CatastrophePhilippines

Tropical Storm Trami wreaks havoc in the Philippines

Irfan Aftab
October 24, 2024

Tropical Storm Trami made landfall on the northeastern coast of the Philippines, causing at least 26 deaths and forcing more than 150,000 people to evacuate their homes. Schools and offices were closed throughout the main island of Luzon.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mClJ
Skip next section Similar stories from Philippines

Similar stories from Philippines

An elderly farmer stands in a dry rice field

Rice farmers in Philippines battle drought

The El Nino weather pattern has led to significant agricultural losses, with rice farmers struggling to make ends meet.
Food SecurityJune 6, 202401:29 min
Nobel laureate Maria Ressa in an interview with DW

DW speaks with Nobel laureate Maria Ressa

Nobel laureate Maria Ressa recently released a new book, "How to Stand up to a Dictator."
Human RightsMarch 3, 202307:33 min
Philippinen Pugad 2024 | Überschwemmungen auf der Insel

Climate change: Islanders plan for flood-adapted homes

There's a long-term plan to relocate these residents, but is their own plan more sustainable?
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 18, 202403:38 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from Asia

More on Catastrophe from Asia

The story of the schoolgirl Sadako has come to define the suffering a nuclear bomb unleashes.

How one girl shaped our understanding of Hiroshima

The story of the schoolgirl Sadako has come to define the suffering a nuclear bomb unleashes.
CatastropheAugust 6, 202007:49 min
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

A man tips out a bucket of muddy water. Behind him, other people wearing gum boots hold buckets.

Floods leave trail of devastation in Romania

As the cleanup of the flood-hit regions begins in eastern Romania, southwest Poland is bracing for floodwaters.
CatastropheSeptember 17, 202401:46 min
a house is almost completely submerged by floodwaters

Bracing for more floodwaters in East and Central Europe

Tens of thousands have been forced to flee the rising waters and at least 17 people died.
CatastropheSeptember 17, 202402:17 min
Floodwater gushes between houses at a flooded area, following heavy rainfall in Jesenik, Czech Republic.

Floods claim at least 15 lives in Central, Eastern Europe

Severe flooding continues to wreak havoc across Central and Eastern Europe, following days of torrential rain.
CatastropheSeptember 16, 202402:03 min
Show more