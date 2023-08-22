Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California
Tropical storm Hilary swept across Mexico and the southwestern United States, with many areas invoking a state of emergency. Several major cities were affected, but generally the region got through it relatively well.
Emergency personnel evacuate residents
Last Sunday, California was rocked by an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale. Shortly after, Tropical Storm Hilary descended upon the region. Firefighters had to save many residents, like here in California's Cathedral City. After its destructive sweep over Mexico's Baja California, which claimed one life, Hilary moved on to Los Angeles.
Brought to safety
Just days before, Hilary hit the northern part of the Mexican peninsula Baja California. A family from Tijuana on the US border found shelter in provisional accommodation. According to the Mexican Army, around 1,900 people were evacuated in the region.
No alternative
Some of the most affected areas were those with lower-income residents. Here in Mexicali, Mexico, and other poorer areas, many houses fall short of building regulations. "We always knew that this was a dangerous area, but it is the only place we could afford to live," one resident told Reuters.
Driving on a water-logged street
Another effect of the storm is major flooding in some areas, like here in Palm Springs, California. The region's mountainsides and desert areas could get as much rain as they normally do in an entire year, meteorologists say. Hilary is the first tropical storm since 1939 in this otherwise very dry region, where much of the soil is parched and not suited to absorb such massive amounts of water.
Power cuts and blocked roads
Firefighters erect power masts in Long Beach, California. Hilary swept across the country at a speed of more than 100 kilometers per hour, but overall California got off relatively lightly. Numerous roads are still blocked by fallen power lines, mud and debris. However, according to the disaster control authority, no fatalities have been reported in the US.
Sandbags in the doorway
Residents place sandbags in front of their garages in Long Beach, California. Hilary has already lost some of its original strength and has weakened considerably. Nevertheless, meteorologists are warning of local heavy rainfall that could bring further, possibly life-threatening floods.
Still grounded
Even at some airports, like here in San Diego, things ground to a halt at times: Hundreds of flights to and from San Diego, Las Vegas and Los Angeles were canceled, and major concerts and sporting events were postponed. The state's two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, canceled classes for children at the start of the week.