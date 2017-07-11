Tropical storm Eta strikes southern Florida

Eta has made landfall on the southern tip of Florida, shutting down large parts of the region as the state braces for destruction. The tropical storm has already laid waste to parts of Central America and the Caribbean.
The heavy rains of tropical storm Eta reached southern Florida late on Sunday forcing beaches, public transport and COVID-19 testing sites to shut down.
The heavy rains pose a grave danger to the US region which was already afflicted with heavy rains in the previous month.
The slow moving storm, not yet classed as a hurricane, has already killed scores of people in Central America and the Caribbean.
