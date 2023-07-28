  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentChina

Tropical storm Doksuri: Red alert for Beijing

Gasia Ohanes
2 hours ago

One of the strongest storms to hit China in years is approaching Beijing. Typhoon Doksuri lashed China's coast before weakening to a tropical storm. But the national weather service has warned the impact of the storm is far from over.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UXPU
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger's new strongman, speaking on national television

Niger coup: General Tchiani declared new leader

Politics12 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

230728 AI non western languages

Bridging the AI language gap in Africa and beyond

Bridging the AI language gap in Africa and beyond

Technology6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Armed soldiers simulate battle at the Taiwan airport

Taiwan troops try Ukraine's tactics during invasion drills

Taiwan troops try Ukraine's tactics during invasion drills

ConflictsJuly 28, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A young femal worker screwing a phase cable to an electric motor in the assembly hall at ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Germany's auto industry: suppliers' confidence waning

Germany's auto industry: suppliers' confidence waning

Business4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A large 5-story building showing the Modlovan and European Union flag

Moldova cuts Russian Embassy staff after spying allegations

Moldova cuts Russian Embassy staff after spying allegations

PoliticsJuly 28, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A man holds a sign reading "Boycott Sweden, All Muslims Come Together" as another man next to him holds up a Quran

Muslim nations call for boycott of Swedish products

Muslim nations call for boycott of Swedish products

Trade21 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage