Tropical Storm Barry hits Louisiana

Tropical Storm Barry made landfall on Saturday in the US state of Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds clocking in at more than 81 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour). It quickly weakened to a tropical storm, however, with winds dropping to 70 miles per hour.

Authorities were on high alert as Barry's path skirted across the western periphery of New Orleans, where 14 years ago Hurricane Katrina devastated the city and surrounding areas.

The US National Hurricane Center warned of dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and strong winds. Despite the flooding concern, however, New Orleans experienced only light rain and winds on Saturday, and no flooding. Still, city officials said a flash flood watch had been extended until Sunday evening. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said New Orleans residents "are not out of the woods with this system."

For some, finding shelter was a difficult task

'Just the beginning'

The storm is expected to bring heavy rains to an already saturated part of the US. The Mississippi River is swollen from springtime flood waters. Scientists have previously warned of compounding risks due to climate change.

"This is just the beginning," said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. "It's going to be a long several days for our state."

US Army Corps of Engineers official Mark Wingate tried to calm residents, saying officials "see no concerns at all about [water] overtopping the Mississippi River levees."

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in the state after receiving a letter from Edwards urging federal action. The declaration gives Louisiana access to federal assistance.

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season Looming threat Residents in Louisiana and its largest city, New Orleans, hunkered down in preparation for rising waters brought by Barry. Memories of deadly Hurricane Katrina in 2005 were likely present in their minds. The low-lying coastal area of the state is particularly prone to flooding and much of it has already been lost through erosion.

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season Evasive maneuvers A delivery truck used the sidewalk to get around cars stalled on the flooded streets of New Orleans. Compounding concerns, on Saturday the National Weather Service warned of extreme weather capable of producing tornadoes that was approaching St. Bernard Parish and Plaquemines Parish, to the west of the Crescent City, as New Orleans is affectionately referred to.

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season Boarding up for the possible deluge Since Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005, work has been underway on a multibillion-dollar hurricane-protection system. Residents are hoping that, though incomplete, it could prevent the worst damage. But some aren't taking any chances.

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season Moving in steadily Barry grew in the Gulf of Mexico over a few days. The main force of the storm brushed the western edge of New Orleans, narrowly missing a direct hit. But Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the expected downpours could still be too much for the pumps designed to free streets of excess water. Barry was briefly classified as a hurricane when sustained winds hit 119 kph (74 mph).

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season Sandbags as defense Here, the gate of the US Customs House in New Orleans is seen sandbagged in the hope of stemming the surge. The Mississippi River, which flows through the city, is forecast to rise to as high as 5.2 meters (17.1 feet) on Saturday — the highest level since 1950, and close to the top of the city's levees.

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season Worst to come This street in New Orleans' Garden District suffered flooding days before the actual storm arrived. Some residents parked their cars on raised median strips hoping to protect them from flood damage. People were advised to store at least three days of supplies. Thirty thousand people had lost power in Southern Louisiana by early Saturday.

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season An unforgotten tragedy Hurricane Katrina, which hit New Orleans in 2005, caused catastrophic flooding and was blamed for as many as 1,800 deaths in Louisiana and other states. Some areas, like this, still showed the damage half a year on from the disaster. Author: Timothy Jones



ls/jm (Reuters, AP)