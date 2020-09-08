Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In this edition of In Good Shape we take a look at malaria and neglected tropical diseases. We hear what deep muscles have to do with back pain. And: We show you how to cut back on excessive smartphone use.
Malaria vaccine
Malaria is one of the leading causes of infant mortality in Africa. The WHO recently approved what it calls a 'historic' malaria vaccine. It showed a reduction of 30 percent in deadly severe malaria.
The Malaria Parasite
Infected anopheles mosquitoes carry plasmodium falciparum, the parasite that causes malaria. After a bite they multiply in a mammal’s liver then enter the bloodstream. They coagulate red blood cells, blocking blood vessels and causing organ failure.
Neglected Tropical Diseases
The WHO categorizes nearly 20 diseases as 'neglected': Affecting about 1.7 million people, they generally afflict the world's poor and historically have not received as much attention as other diseases.
Dealing with Smartphone Addiction
'Friends' in social networks, a deluge of distracting information and encouraging likes and commentaries: smartphones are as riveting as slot machines and can be just as addictive. Young people are especially vulnerable.
Back Pain and the Deeper Muscles
If back pain doesn't respond to physiotherapy, exercise or pain medication, it might be coming from the deeper lying, smaller muscles. They tend to be overlooked during exercise. There are ways though of activating these muscles.
Strengthening the Stomach and Back
Fitness trainer Aurelia demonstrates an exercise that strengthens the stomach and back muscles.
