Trophy Hunting - A Cruel Hobby? Or Species Conservation?

July 22, 2024

Elephants, antelopes, lions. Rich people kill animals threatened with extinction, then hang them on their walls as trophies. On the face of it, trophy hunting seems morally reprehensible.

A permit to shoot an elephant, including taking the tusks with you, can cost tens of thousands of euros. For the entire organized trip on site, including shooting, you can find offers for around 70,000 euros.Image: NDR

But could it be more complicated?

Even among hunters, the fact that lions are bred specifically for shooting is controversial.Image: NDR

Trophy hunting is big business. Germany is the second most important country in the world when it comes to trophy hunting. There is no other country in Europe where so many hunters set off every year to shoot animals abroad. Why is this allowed and who benefits from it? Is it just a bloody hobby, or might it contribute to species conservation?

