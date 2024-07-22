Trophy Hunting - A Cruel Hobby? Or Species Conservation?July 22, 2024
But could it be more complicated?
Trophy hunting is big business. Germany is the second most important country in the world when it comes to trophy hunting. There is no other country in Europe where so many hunters set off every year to shoot animals abroad. Why is this allowed and who benefits from it? Is it just a bloody hobby, or might it contribute to species conservation?
