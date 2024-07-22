Trophy Hunting - A Cruel Hobby? Or Species Conservation?

Elephants, antelopes, lions. Rich people kill animals threatened with extinction, then hang them on their walls as trophies. On the face of it, trophy hunting seems morally reprehensible.

But could it be more complicated?

Even among hunters, the fact that lions are bred specifically for shooting is controversial. Image: NDR

Trophy hunting is big business. Germany is the second most important country in the world when it comes to trophy hunting. There is no other country in Europe where so many hunters set off every year to shoot animals abroad. Why is this allowed and who benefits from it? Is it just a bloody hobby, or might it contribute to species conservation?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 07.08.2024 – 01:15 UTC

WED 07.08.2024 – 04:15 UTC

THU 08.08.2024 – 09:15 UTC

THU 08.08.2024 – 16:15 UTC

THU 08.08.2024 – 21:15 UTC

FRI 09.08.2024 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 10.08.2024 – 02:15 UTC

SUN 11.08.2024 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4