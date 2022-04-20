 Troops in Mariupol ask to be evacuated: DW′s Rebecca Ritters | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 20.04.2022

DW News

Troops in Mariupol ask to be evacuated: DW's Rebecca Ritters

Watch video 03:50

The Day with Brent Goff: Battle For Donbas

The Day with Brent Goff: Battle For Donbas 20.04.2022

A service member of pro-Russian troops loads rocket-propelled grenades into an infantry combat vehicle during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict near a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works company in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russia tells Mariupol's defenders to surrender 17.04.2022

LVIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 18: Smoke rises after five aimed missile strikes hit Lviv, Ukraine on April 18, 2022. Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine war: Russian airstrikes on Lviv 18.04.2022

Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, left, stands next to volunteers while loading a plastic bag that contains the body of a civilian killed by Russian soldiers into a truck, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Ukraine: Bodies found in Kyiv region surpass 900 16.04.2022

A view shows a lamp pole in the shape of a dove located in Freedom Square near a block of flats heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine war: Will Mariupol finally succumb? 20.04.2022

In China, single mothers' chances of receiving state benefits are dramatically reduced.

China's single mothers struggle to claim maternity benefits 20.04.2022

Afghan farmers collect raw opium as they work in a poppy field in Khogyani district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, May 10, 2013. Opium poppy cultivation has been increasing for a third year in a row and is heading for a record high, the U.N. said in a report. Poppy cultivation is also dramatically increasing in areas of the southern Taliban heartland, the report showed, especially in regions where thousands of U.S.-led coalition troops have been withdrawn or are in the process of departing. The report indicates that whatever international efforts have been made to wean local farmers off the crop have failed. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Afghanistan's poppy 'ban' 20.04.2022

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 20.04.2022

FILE PHOTO: A boy rides a scooter near a building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Ukraine seeks to evacuate thousands of civilians from Mariupol — live updates 20.04.2022

Ukraine says it has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor allowing civilians to escape the besieged city. Follow DW for the latest.

14.04.2022 A view shows a torn flag of Ukraine hung on a wire in front an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ukraine: Mariupol situation remains dire, says Zelenskyy — as it happened 17.04.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia wants to "destroy everyone who is there in Mariupol." The EU says it is working on the next wave of sanctions against Russia. Follow DW for the latest.

Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko: 'We are prepared for anything'

Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko: 'We are prepared for anything' 14.04.2022

Former boxer Wladimir Klitschko has joined Ukraine's armed forces to fight Russia's invasion. He spoke with DW about the war situation, voicing concerns about "major battles" likely in eastern and southern Ukraine.

01.04.2022 Ukrainische Soldaten nähern sich einem Graben, den russische Soldaten bei der Rückeroberung eines Gebiets am Stadtrand von Kiew benutzt hatten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine says its troops regain full control of Kyiv region — as it happened 02.04.2022

Ukraine's deputy defense minister said the Kyiv region was "liberated" from Russian forces. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of the war's global impact.