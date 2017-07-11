 Troop of monkeys escape German wildlife park | News | DW | 08.04.2021

News

Troop of monkeys escape German wildlife park

Around two dozen barbary macaques have broken out of their enclosure in southwestern Germany. Police suspect their escape was enabled by construction work.

A male barbary macaque yawns while he sits on a snow-covered branch at the Tierpark 'Affenberg' close to Salem, Germany, 02 January 2015.

Macaques are considered timid monkeys, this one might look aggressive but he is in fact yawning

Twenty-five Barbary macaques escaped from a zoo in the German town of Löffingen on Thursday for several hours.

The troop of monkeys were first spotted roaming around a local neighborhood. Zoo employees then tried to capture the macaques, but according to police they initially escaped and their handlers then lost sight of the group.

By early evening on Thursday, the runaway primates were located and secured. 

"The animals apparently took advantage of the nice weather and spent the afternoon on the edge of a forest near the zoo," police said.

Construction work near the zoo may have enabled the apes to find an escape route out of the enclosed compound, police said in a statement.

The thick ginger-furred toddler-size macaques — native to North Africa — are typically harmless, timid and fearful of humans, according to the Barbary Macaque Awareness & Conservation NGO.

Freiburg police in the south-western state of Baden-Württemberg had warned passers-by should not try to feed or catch the macaques, as this could intimidate them or prompt them to lash out.

mvb/msh (dpa, AFP)

