Day 1: Arriving in Wrocław

Finally the day has arrived! We woke up in Berlin, feeling as excited as we were anxious, and hopped onto the train for our first stop: Wrocław! The city greeted us with some amazing sights, and we felt really welcome. We took a stroll across the medieval Main Market Square, or 'Rynek', and soaked up the splendor. It's one of the largest market squares in Europe, and so very beautiful!