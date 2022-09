Day 2: Inside Wroclaw’s Zoo!

Did you know that the world’s largest collection of African flora and fauna is actually in Wroclaw, Poland? That made us curious, so we explored the "Afrykarium" at the Wroclaw Zoo and yes — it was great! We experienced many firsts: Laila enjoyed seeing marine life and and grew really fond of Manatees. Shabnam saw her first giraffe and was not at all scared of the shark as she had expected.