 Trifonov by Trifonov and My Homeland | Music | DW | 13.03.2020

Music

Trifonov by Trifonov and My Homeland

One of today's most celebrated pianists is a composer too, and this hour, Daniil Trifonov joins the Bamberg Symphony in a performance of his own piano concerto. The concert also includes "My Homeland" by Bedrich Smetana.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Trifonov by Trifonov

Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — from the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival, the Bachfest in Leipzig and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, two hours of music, updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This time we visit the Rheingau Music Festival, one of Germany's major summertime extravaganzas — where the stellar Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov was artist in residence.

Listen to audio 54:58

Concert Hour: My Homeland

Part one:

Be it Mozart, Beethoven, Mendelssohn or Schumann: composer and performing artist used to one and the same, i.e., all performed their own works. That tradition regrettably is gone – but actually, not quite. One of the most exciting pianists around is the Russian Daniil Trifonov. 28 years old at the time of this performance in July 2019, he wrote his Piano concerto in E-flat what seems to him now ages ago: in 2014, on commission by the Cleveland Institute of Music. 

Conductor Jakub Hrusa told DW what he feels the outstanding feature of Trifonov's musicality is. "Daniil is one of the performers and people who are totally authentic in music making. That means is the way he plays the instrument and lives music is basically the way he is himself.

Daniil Trifonov and the Bamberg Symphony in the Wiesbaden Spa House (RMF/A. Klostermann)

Fully authentic: Daniil Trifonov — all the more so when he plays his own music

With him, I always have a feeling onstage that he is not only recreating pieces of music which he plays, but creating. He's incredibly free while he's playing. He really understands the language of the pieces he plays, and of course, in case of his own piece, this all is even more apparent. It's a very unique experience to have the pianist and composer being the same person."

With its echoes of Rachmaninov, Prokofiev and Scriabin, Trifonov's concerto sounds very Russian and is clearly late Romantic in style. Yet it is also a very willful, original work, and clearly music for the 21st century. And although he puts the winds to work in mighty surges, the piano is equal to the sound of the orchestra. 

Daniil Trifonov seated in a train looking out the window at the landscape in a photo with a nostalgic touch (Dario Acosta)

Daniil Trifonov has also devoted special attention to his predecessor as a Russian pianist/composer. Sergei Rachmaninov

Daniil Trifonov
Piano concerto in E-flat Minor 
Daniil Trifonov, piano
Bamberg Symphony
Jakub Hrusa, conductor 
Recorded by Radio Hesse, Frankfurt (HR) at the Wiesbaden Spa House on July 16, 2019

Franz Liszt
Transcendental Etudes 

  • No. 2 (excerpt)
  • No. 11: Harmonies du soir (Evening Harmonies)
  • No. 12: Chasse-neige (Snowscape)

Daniil Trifonov, piano
on DG 002894795529
 

Part two:

Could one imagine a community where ten percent of the citizens are subscribers to concert series by the local orchestra? Or one where on average, every single citizen visits one concert of that orchestra per year? That is actually the case in Bamberg, Germany. Besides keeping the local audience satisfied, it is also one of Germany's most traveled orchestras, having given, in its roughly seventy-year history, over 7,000 concerts in more than 500 cities in 63 countries. 

Jakub Hrusa conducting (RMF/A. Klostermann)

Czech composer Jakub Hrusa esteemes the "Eastern European" flavor of this orchestra from southern Germany

It was founded in 1946 by former members of the German Philharmonic Orchestra Prague and other German refugees who'd had to flee their homelands after World War II. The Bamberg Symphony's fifth principal conductor, 38-year-old Czech-born maestro Jakub Hrusa, described feels its qualities: "There's something about the sound of the string instruments. They have a beautiful color and a certain charisma which I would describe as dark and sweet," Hrusa explained to DW, "along with a mellowness of the brass instruments and togetherness of the wind instruments. I feel that an orchestra should be as organism as opposed to a mechanism: breathing together and sensing the same kind of colors are what makes a great orchestra great. And I find that these human qualities are very apparent in the Bamberg Symphony - as is an emotional approach to music."

The work we'll hear this hour expresses the greatest possible contradition between the composer's life and his work, explained Hrusa: "Smetana composed 'Ma Vlast' when he was completely deaf. He was  desperate because knew that his life would never the same as before. And yet his music is always positive. He wanted it to sound positive and encouraging."
"My Homeland" consists of six symphonic poems that are most often performed individually but nowadays increasingly also as a cycle. We'll hear four of the six. "Vysehrad" desribes a rock overloooking the River Moldau, crowned by the first Prague castle. That's followed by the most familiar piece of the cycle: "The Moldau," describing festive music in a village and romantic nights all accompanied by that famous majestic musical flow. Then comes "Sarka," based on the myth of a warrior woman who goes to battle against the male gender. The performance concludes with "From Bohemia's Woods and Fields."  

Bedrich Smetana
Ma vlast (My country), symphonic poem cycle    (excerpt)
Bamberg Symphony
Jakub Hrusa, conductor 
Recorded by Radio Hesse, Frankfurt (HR) at the Wiesbaden Spa House on July 16, 2019
 

