Environment

Why do cities need trees? Here's why we need them more than ever

As city populations soar, it might seem like there isn't much room for trees. But ecologists say these climatic powerhouses are an often overlooked solution to the health and environmental issues greater density brings.

Aerial view of Berlin and its gorgeous trees

Not too long ago, many people weren't sure if trees had a place in cities. People, cars, houses and buildings made up urban areas — there wasn't much room for nature.

Trees now have a fundamental place in many big cities around the world, says Sonja Dümpelmann, landscape historian at the University of Pennsylvania — though in most of them, they are still vying for space.

If we want to reap the benefits of urban treescapes, ecologists say it's vital trees are seen as more than just an aesthetic addition to cities. That's especially true now that half the world's population live in cities and a further 2.5 billion are projected to live in them by 2050.

Read more: Biodiversity blooms in cities when green spaces go wild

As cities evolve, trees keep us grounded 

Trees are powerhouses when it comes to regulating city microclimates — filtering air pollution, providing shade, absorbing CO2, helping prevent flash flooding, as well as acting as an important antidote to the urban heat island effect that makes cities far hotter than surrounding rural areas.

"Trees can make a huge difference to a city's temperature," says Tobi Morakinyo, an urban climatologist at the University College Dublin, whose research into the cooling effect of trees in Akure, southwest Nigeria, showed using trees to shade buildings could cool them down by up to five degrees Celsius.

Cherry blossoms in Japan

Japan is famed for its cherry blossoms that attract thousands of visitors each year

Bird's eye view of Singapore's Garden By the Bay

Singapore's National Parks Board plants more than 50,000 trees a year along roadsides, and in parks and gardens

In hot sub Saharan African cities like Akure — where average maximum summer temperatures can reach 38 degrees — Morakinyo says trees' cooling effect is an important tool councils can wield against both heat stress and cooling costs.

Alongside the eco-services urban trees provide, there are also the qualities "that we can't put monetary value on," adds Cris Brack, a forest ecologist from the Australian National University and director of the National Arboretum in Canberra. 

Those are "biodiversity, aesthetics and our visceral, gut-need to experience nature," Brack told DW, referring to the concept of "biophilia" — the idea that humans have an innate desire to connect with nature. Mounting evidence shows that people who live in places with more trees experience lower levels of stress and mental illness, even when controlling for socio-economic factors.

Trees make us feel good — do we return the favor?

Though our need for trees in cities appears to only be becoming greater, they often battle oppressive urban environments. Street trees are "in a constant struggle" for space in cities, says Brack, where below ground their root systems can be choked by water pipes, roads and underground car parks, and above ground by pollution, power lines and traffic. 

They also face mechanical damage from cars, battering from increasingly extreme weather conditions and regular uprootings to make way for construction sites.

Smog over office buildings in Beijing's east-side Tongzhou district
A congested city street in Yangon, Myanmar

As climate change drives up global temperatures, city dwellers battle increasing heat stress and cooling costs

Perhaps the most damaging modern challenge for city trees, though, says Somidh Saha, urban forest ecologist at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany, is drought. He points to an example from his city of residence — Karlsruhe in southwestern Germany. Following Europe's unprecedented heatwave in 2018, the city's council recorded 30% of the trees planted over the previous four years had died — both directly and indirectly because of a lack of water. 

"Without enough water, trees become weak and that makes them vulnerable to disease," Saha told DW. At the same time, declining city populations of birds and arboreal mammals, such as bats, leaves insect populations unchecked, and local trees susceptible to their growing numbers.

Read more: Are cities Europe's new biodiversity hotspots?

Seeing the forest for the trees

Ambitious greening projects have cropped up in several megacities around the globe in recent years. New York City planted a million trees between 2007 and 2015, London mayor Sadiq Khan hopes to green more than half the capital by 2050 to make the world's first "National Park City," while Paris announced it would build four inner-city urban forests throughout 2020.

But outside the Global North, in places such as Saha's native India and Morakinyo's native Nigeria, where they cite a lack of resources and political will as big barriers to making urban greenery a priority, trees in cities are much scarcer.

As climate change brings hotter temperatures and unpredictable downpours, cities are demanding a new kind of resilience from urban trees. For many places in the world, ecologists say that means planting more exotic species of trees.

While many people are opposed to the idea of planting non-native species, ecologists Brack and Saha say alternative species are usually better adapted to the artificial environment of a city — especially in the face of increasing heatwaves. 

Listen to audio 29:59

Living Planet: Can't see the forest …

Watch video 02:34

Video explainer: Green cities, better climate

The three-toothed Maple, native to China, Korea and Japan, is one species that could appear in greater numbers in other parts of the world as temperatures rise, Dümpelmann says. 

There's also an important distinction to be made between "exotic" trees, which just means they aren't local, and "invasive" trees, which are harmful — spreading very quickly and dominating the environment. As for local wildlife, while ongoing studies are being carried out in places like Germany by Saha's team, Brack says in his local Canberra, where almost all tree species in the city are exotic, birds happily eat fruit from non-natives and mammals alike find homes wherever there is an appropriate hollow.

Read more - Germany's forests decimated by insects, drought

Citizens pitch in

One solution to preserving city trees that's grown in popularity in recent years is citizen involvement in urban tree caretaking. New York City's citizen pruner program allows city dwellers to take classes to become official city tree carers, and Berlin — a place that has typically excluded citizens from looking after urban flora — is now allowing residents to apply for permits to maintain tree pits and has proposed that they water city trees in summer. 

A dying tree on a German city street

Trees in Germany's urban spaces have struggled to cope with record heat and periods of drought in recent years

Man watering a tree

Some have begun watering trees – which would have been unthinkable not so long ago

Involving citizens has its pros and cons, Dümpelmann says, and these kinds of programs may or may not be effective depending on the culture of the city — but even watering trees alone "has been shown to be a really relevant maintenance effort."

While planting trees in urban spaces is an effective and fairly efficient way to adapt to climate change, Dümpelmann stresses that it isn't a holistic solution.

"It's something we should work on while at the same time addressing the root causes of climate change," she said. 

Beyond using trees as geo-engineering fix, urban ecologists point out that more trees in cities could change perspectives on urban living and give people a greater understanding of how to value nature as part of a sustainable, livable city — not separate from it.

That means seeing trees as living, growing beings, Brack says — not fixed in time, or immune to the stressors of living in harsh urban environments.

Editor's note: The original version of this article incorrectly stated Somidh Saha co-authored the study on tree deaths in Karlsruhe, but the figure is actually based on data from the city council.

  • Different trees in a rainforest

    11 surprising facts about trees

    60,000 different species

    There are around 3 trillion trees on Earth, according to a global study led by researchers from Yale University. That includes over 60,000 known tree species, more than half of which are endemic — meaning they're found in only one country. Brazil, Colombia and Indonesia are home to the most tree species. The bad news: there are 46% fewer trees today than at the start of human civilization.

  • A grove of maple trees

    11 surprising facts about trees

    Trees 'migrate' to escape climate change

    Trees clearly can't uproot themselves and move, but their population centers can shift over time in response to climate pressures. A study looking at 86 trees species between 1980 and 2015 in the eastern United States found that 73% moved west, where rainfall is increasing. Others headed to the poles, apparently to escape heat. On average, they moved about 16 kilometers (10 miles) per decade.

  • A view of Hyde Park with New York City in the background

    11 surprising facts about trees

    Keeping cities cool

    Trees not only give us shade, they can also mitigate extreme temperatures by transpiring — absorbing the sun's radiation and releasing water into the air through their leaves. Urban areas can become sweltering "heat islands" in summer. But a 2019 study from the US found that tree canopy cover of 40% or more could lower summer temperatures in cities by as much as 5 degrees Celsius.

  • A road filled with traffic in Yangon, Myanmar

    11 surprising facts about trees

    Sucking up pollutants

    Trees draw CO2 from the atmosphere and are therefore crucial in the fight against climate change. They can also use their leaves to filter particulate matter and toxic gases like nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide from the air. A recent UK study found that silver birch, yew and elder trees could reduce particles at rates of 79%, 71% and 70% respectively.

  • A man and woman walking in the forest

    11 surprising facts about trees

    Healing power

    Trees can reduce our stress levels and help us feel happier and healthier. Several studies have shown that spending time in nature, or even just looking at trees or flowers through a window, can lower blood pressure, boost the immune system, improve sleep, reduce depression and anxiety, and even speed up recovery after surgery.

  • A grove of paper birch trees

    11 surprising facts about trees

    Trees 'talk' to each other

    Forests have their own communication systems — almost like an underground internet —that allows trees to swap nutrients and send warnings about drought or disease. They interact via networks of soil fungi, known as mycorrhizal networks. Research by ecologist Suzanne Simard has shown that paper birch (pictured) and fir trees use this system to send water, carbon and nutrients back and forth.

  • Giraffes feed on acacia trees

    11 surprising facts about trees

    Sending signals in the air

    Trees can't flee if their leaves are being devoured by a hungry herbivore. But what they can do is release chemicals — volatile organic compounds — into the air to warn nearby members of the same species there's a threat in the area. Studies show that other trees respond by boosting their own production of anti-herbivore toxins, which, in the case of acacias (pictured), makes their leaves bitter.

  • A great tit holds a caterpillar in its mouth

    11 surprising facts about trees

    Call for backup

    When besieged by bugs or parasites, some species, including apple trees, and tomato, cucumber and lima bean plants, release compounds into the air to alert the attackers' predator. Most often, these predators are insects. But a European study showed that trees infested with caterpillars also put out chemical signals to attract caterpillar-eating birds, such as the great tit (pictured).

  • A bristlecone pine in California's White Mountains

    11 surprising facts about trees

    Methuselah has lived through a lot

    Trees are the oldest living organisms on Earth. One individual can survive hundreds, even thousands of years. According to the OldList, an officially dated record of ancient trees, the oldest known living individual is a bristlecone pine in California's White Mountains. Named Methuselah, it's around 4,850 years old. Its exact location is kept a secret to protect it from vandals.

  • A redwood forest in California

    11 surprising facts about trees

    Hyperion, the giant

    A photograph can't really do justice to the world's tallest trees: redwoods. The tallest known living specimen is a coast redwood called Hyperion measuring 115.85 meters (380 feet) — more than Big Ben or the Statue of Liberty. The giant, discovered in 2006 in California, is believed to be several hundred years old.

  • The trunk of the Arbol del Tule in Mexico

    11 surprising facts about trees

    Other record breakers

    California is also home to a giant sequoia named General Sherman, thought to be the biggest living tree when it comes to volume. It stretches to a height of 83.8 meters and is 7.7 meters in diameter. The title of the world's widest tree goes to the Arbol del Tule (pictured), a Montezuma cypress in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. It has a diameter of 11.6 meters and circumference of 42 meters.

    Author: Natalie Muller


