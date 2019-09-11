 Trees can stay despite leaves annoying neighbor: German court | News | DW | 20.09.2019

News

Trees can stay despite leaves annoying neighbor: German court

People have to live with leaves falling from their neighbors' trees, a German court has ruled. But tree owners do have to stick to some regulations.

Birch trees seen looking up from the bottom (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

People annoyed by leaves and cones falling from neighbors' trees onto their properties will have to live with the offending foliage as long as the trees are planted at the correct distance from property boundaries, Germany's Federal Court of Justice ruled on Friday, overturning a decision by a lower court.

The court described falling leaves, branches and flying pollen as "natural events" for which a tree owner was not responsible.

Read more: How Austria's far-right turned the stadium artwork 'For Forest' into a campaign issue 

Long-running row

The ruling puts an end to a yearslong neighborhood dispute, where a property owner had complained about three 18-meter (59-foot) birches on his neighbor's block that were dropping leaves, branches and seeds. The complainant had petitioned for the owner of the trees to be considered a "nuisance."

Two lower courts had already ruled on the case, the first against the complainant and the second in his favor, leading the accused to take the matter to Germany's highest court of criminal and civil jurisdiction.

The court said in the ruling that, provided the correct distance from the boundary was kept, the trees could remain standing if they were looked after properly.

Watch video 04:56

Restoring the German forest

tj/sms (epd, AFP)

DW recommends

How Austria's far right turned the stadium artwork 'For Forest' into a campaign issue

The art installation of 299 trees in a stadium aims to draw attention to the fragility of forests, but right-wing populists misappropriated the project for their election campaign. DW asked artist Klaus Littmann why. (13.09.2019)  

Related content

Aktivisten tragen EU- und schottische Saltire-Flaggen

Scottish court rules suspension of British Parliament 'unlawful' 11.09.2019

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled that British PM Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful. But the court did not call for the suspension to be repealed.

Japan Tokio Faxai Taifun

Tokyo: Typhoon Faxai leaves one dead, dozens injured 09.09.2019

The strongest winds in years wreaked havoc on Japan's notoriously busy rush hour commute as flights were cancelled and train lines closed. More than 900,000 homes lost power.

Belgien Das Dorf Doel liegt eingewängt zwischen Hafen und Atomkraftwerk

Belgium broke law but can keep nuclear plants open, EU court rules 29.07.2019

Belgium's self-imposed deadline for giving up nuclear power is not far off. Environmentalists look forward to the end of the atomic era, but not everyone thinks the country is ready to change course.

