 Tree house, igloo or crane - what does your dream hotel look like? | Euromaxx | DW | 15.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Euromaxx

Tree house, igloo or crane - what does your dream hotel look like?

Euromaxx reporter Hendrik Welling spent one night in Sweden at the "Icehotel". It is the first ice hotel in the world and is rebuilt every year from ice and snow. So what does your dream hotel look like?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Traumhotel

For the series "Europe to the Maxx," Euromaxx reporter Hendrik Welling regularly packs his bags and explores all the largest, steepest or highest things on the continent - a Europe of superlatives and records. His last trip took him high into northern Europe - to the "Icehotel" in Jukkasjärvi to Sweden. There he spent the night at minus 5 degrees Celsius in the world's first ice hotel and admired the impressive polar lights. A hotel made from ice and snow – well, maybe not everyone's cup of tea.

We would like you to tell us what your dream hotel looks like! Would you prefer it to be quirky or conventional? Are there special services that are important to you? How important are the location and view for you? No matter what makes a hostel a dream hotel for you, we are looking forward to your answers. As a thank-you, all participants.will have the chance to win an exclusive Euromaxx design wristwatch.

This is what my dream hotel looks like:

The closing date for entries is 12 Noon UTC on 22 February 2019. Our decision is final. Good luck.

Check out the conditions of participation right here.

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

Advertisement

Film

Film scene Virgem Margarida , two women looking out of an open bus window (Re_Imaging Africa 2013)

Booming African film industry in Berlinale talk spotlight

There are no African films competing at the Berlinale this year, but African filmmaking is going strong. A panel discussion co-hosted by DW Academy and the German Development Ministry discussed its promising future. 

Books

Filmstill James Bond 007 Dr. No Sean Connery Eunice Gayson 1962 (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

James Bond: Born in Germany?

Agent 007 is definitely one of the most famous British fictional figures ever created. But according to some sources, he was actually born in the Ruhr valley. An exhibition in Bochum promotes the spy's German roots. 

Music

ABBA die Band (picture-alliance/dpa/Schilling)

International Thank You Day: How to say 'danke' in song

January 11 marks International Thank You Day. From ABBA to ZZ Top, we look at the best songs expressing gratitude and revisit the most common ways to say "danke schön" in German. 

Arts

artwork by Georg Scholz (1890-1945): Arbeit schändet ( Staatliche Kunsthalle Karlsruhe)

New Objectivity exhibition: 'World in Transition: Art of the 1920s'

Following the horrors of WWI, people lived lives torn between trauma and euphoria. The Weimar Republic was an artistically fruitful period, and a show in Hamburg hones in on its New Objectivity and New Vision movements. 

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  