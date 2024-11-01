Treasures From the Sea

Seaweed, corals, shellfish and other marine organisms make compounds that might be repurposed as medicines.

And there are other raw materials found in the depths, such as manganese nodules, that could be harvested or mined. But should we?

Also on Tomorrow Today:

Image: DW

What do food and racism have to do with one another?

Food is the source of the nutrients that keep us alive. But what we eat has a lot to do with where we come from and the groups we identify with. So food is also culture, which means it can be saddled with racist stereotypes. An example is soul food.

Image: Jens Büttner/ZB/picture alliance

Farmers or corporations – who should control seeds?

The EU is reforming laws around seed regulation, which could pose major challenges for independent plant-breeders of old varieties. The decision could have a global impact. Will it be a victory for seed companies?

Why don't fish sink in water?

Why don't fish sink in water? This week's Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Sante K. in Zambia.

