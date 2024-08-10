Travis Scott: US rapper released from French custody

The 33-year-old rapper had been detained by French police after fighting with one of his own security guards in Paris. It's not the first time the musician had gotten in trouble with the law.

French authorities on Saturday said that US rapper Travis Scott had been released from police custody in Paris.

All charges dropped

The Paris prosecutor's office not only said he was released, but also that charges against him had been dropped.

A US representative for Scott also said that the rapper's management is communicating with French authorities "to swiftly resolve" the matter.

Known for several hits including his "Sicko Mode," Scott was detained in the French capital on Friday after a dispute with one of his security guards at the Four Seasons George V hotel. Scott was in Paris attending the Olympic Games in the city.

'Sicko mode' star no stranger to brushes with the law

The musician, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has a history of legal troubles in the US.

In June, Scott was taken into custody on disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges in Miami Beach, Florida at a marina. Florida police officers reported that people complained that Scott was combative with others on the yacht he had rented.

In 2021, a deadly crowd crush happened at the Astroworld Festival, a musical concert event headlined by Scott. The crush, which occurred while Scott was on stage, killed 10 people, with a spate of lawsuits then filed against the Grammy-nominated rapper.

wd/rmt (Reuters, AFP)