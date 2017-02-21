Traveling to Germany: Coronavirus restrictions — questions and answers

Within the EU, holiday flights are again operating and tourists from selected third countries can also enter Germany again. Everyone is strongly advised to seek the latest information before packing their bags. What applies to the EU does not necessarily apply to Germany. Quarantine regulations are not only applied differently within the EU, but also within Germany. The plethora of regulations, rules and exceptions to the rule is confusing. It makes people uneasy.

"What do I do if ...?" We are currently receiving lots of questions from our readers and through our social media platforms. To help out, we have looked into the most important questions and have researched the current situation.

Question 1

The list of countries from which I can enter Germany is constantly changing. Where can I find the latest information?

In principle, the German Interior Ministry is responsible for the entry regulations to Germany. Here travelers can find all current information, also in English. In addition, travelers should consult the website of the German Foreign Ministry and the Federal Police for information on current travel regulations.Re-open Europe offers an EU-wide overview.

The most important information can be found in the list of risk areas, which the Robert Koch Institute compiles and constantly updates in cooperation with the German Foreign Ministry and the Ministries of Health and the Interior. Listed here are, on the one hand, almost all third countries for which the German government has issued a general travel warning. On the other hand, individual regions are also listed in which there have been more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days.

Anyone coming to Germany from risk areas must be tested for coronavirus on entry and placed in quarantine until the test results are known.

Question 2

Under what conditions can I enter Germany from a country that is subject to an entry ban? Are there exceptions and if so, which ones?

The list of exceptions to the ban on entering Germany is long. The German Interior Ministry has compiled a list of those who have a valid reason to travel and are thus allowed to enter Germany.



Question 3

How do I find out if I have to be quarantined after entering from a third country and where do I have to remain while I do so? Can I avoid the quarantine with a negative coronavirus test?

In principle, only entrants from those third countries that the Robert Koch Institute classifies as risk areas have to be placed in quarantine. Anyone who has stayed there in the 14 days before entering Germany must self-isolate for 14 days. The list of these countries is constantly updated. So, if you are planning to travel to Germany, it is essential that you find out whether your country of origin is on this list before you leave. This also applies to returning travelers. The specific quarantine regulations are issued by the individual federal states. Travelers can find out which conditions apply in which federal state here.

In general, people can avoid having to quarantine by providing a negative coronavirus test result or a health certification. Both however must have been made within the previous 48 hours. In German airports, returning travelers now have the possibility to be tested free of charge. As of August 8, travelers returning from high-risk areas are obliged to take a test upon arrival.

Question 4

If I test positive and have to go into quarantine, where do I have to stay and who pays for it?

The result of the quick test at the airport is sent to the smartphone of travelers within a few hours. If the test is positive, the health authorities are automatically informed, and a 14-day quarantine is mandatory. The responsible health authorities will give you concrete instructions and information. Compliance with the quarantine requirements is monitored by the local authorities. Violations can be punished in some federal states with a fine of up to €10,000.

Also, those who enter the country from risk areas without having been tested must in any case go directly into quarantine, if possible, in their own apartment or other suitable accommodation. In case of quarantine, the local health authority decides what is "suitable accommodation". There are no concrete guidelines on the type of accommodation at either federal or state level.

If additional costs are incurred, for example for hotel stays or visits to the doctor, these are not covered by the German government. However, the tour operator and the international health insurance could cover these costs if these conditions were agreed upon beforehand. Foreign citizens are also advised to inform their embassy in Germany about their quarantine stay.

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 1: Let's hit the road! Today our trip through Germany begins — we'll be traveling from the Baltic Sea to the Alps! Camping holidays are extremely popular this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, it was not easy to book a camper van, but we finally managed to get one in Leipzig. Today we'll take the train from Berlin to the pick-up station. The camper van will be our mobile holiday home for two weeks.

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 2: Hello Rügen! Our first stop is the Baltic Sea island of Rügen. We arrived late at 10.15 pm. Initially we went to the wrong camp site but didn't realize our mistake until the next morning as we'd parked our camper in front of the closed gates and slept there! Now, we've found the right camp site and can explore the island. We are delighted that our adventure has begun and look forward to sharing it with you.

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 3: All aboard! The early bird catches the... BOAT! Today we got up early for a boat tour of Rügen's coastline. It took us to the famous chalk cliffs and the northern edge of the island to Cape Arkona. The cliffs reach up as far as 160 meters (525 ft.) into the sky. Unfortunately it started to rain and our planned wind surfing lesson was canceled. Something to be prepared for as part of a German holiday: rain!

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 4: High above the trees Today was our last day on Rügen island and it again started with a lot of rain. But that didn't dampen our exploration of the island. After a quick coffee and some breakfast, we headed to the treetop walk in Prora that led us to a gigantic tower, where the view was phenomenal — even in the rain. In the afternoon we got back into our camper van to head to Berlin — our next stop on our road trip.

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 5: Berlin by kayak After fixing the water pump that was giving us some grief during the night, we drove into the city. At Treptower Park we met up with Check-in presenter Nicole for a paddle along the Spree. Now we're tired and our arms are hurting but it was great!

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 6: A visit to the Mauerpark in Berlin As it was Sunday we decided to head over to the Mauerpark, where the largest flea market of Berlin takes place. Back in the days, the Berlin wall crossed through the park. Nowadays, it’s a place where people come together to sing, dance, eat and buy things. There were a lot of people visiting the market and the surrounding park – some social distanced and even wore a mask, others didn’t.

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 7: Chilling in Berlin We have already experienced so much! That's why we have taken a day off today - with breakfast in a café. But we are already thinking about our next destination: Saxony Switzerland. This extreme rocky landscape near Dresden is unique. So after the metropolitan air, we're off to the countryside again. We're very curious about what we'll find.

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 8: Hiking in Saxon Switzerland Our camp site lies right next to the river Elbe, meaning we enjoy a gorgeous view every time we step out of our van. Hills rise up on both sides of the river, and to our left the Königstein castle towers over the entire valley. During our hours-long hike through the countryside we got a bit lost, but it didn’t matter: Everywhere we went the nature was spectacular!

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 9: Rock climbing This morning we headed over to the Pillars of Hercules, an array of large sandstone rocks which belong to the Saxon Switzerland National Park. Our challenge for today? Climb the rocks - despite both suffering from fear of heights. But thankfully, our guide Bernd was encouraging. We ended up climbing up two rocks. Getting to the top and seeing the view over the sandstones was truly breathtaking!

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 10: Sightseeing in Bamberg Unfortunately, the weather was bad again but we did a nice tour around Bamberg. Its historical town center is a UNESCO World Heritage site: the title is well-earned! Half-timbered houses and imposing buildings make the Franconian city unforgettable. We went to Bamberg Cathedral, to the Town Hall (pictured) and strolled through the historical alleys.

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 11: No campsite but hotel We arrived in Munich late last night. A bad smell welcomed us upon arrival and there were barely any lights to guide us through the caravan jungle. The sanitary facilities were dirty and dotted with slugs and insects. The next morning we tried to find another campsite but weren’t lucky: all booked out. We are now in a hotel. After the bad start our sightseeing tour in Munich can finally begin!

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 12: A fantastic day in Munich We wandered to the English Garden where we stared in awe at the surfers riding the famous Eisbach wave. We also listened to the chiming of the New Town Hall bells at Marienplatz square and watched the small figures in the facade twirling around. Something that really struck us was that most tourists were German. It's strange to see an absence of foreigners in one of Germany's most visited cities.

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 13: Windsurfing at Lake Starnberg Today we went windsurfing at Lake Starnberg. By the end of the day, we weren't just able to stand safely on our boards but we were whizzing around, making curves and occasionally picking up some speed. It was great fun! In the evening, we head further south. Only 20 minutes into our drive we started seeing the Alps rising up on the horizon. We stopped a few times to admire the view. Fantastic!

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 14: Fairytale castle to end our road trip Today we visited one of Germany's most popular tourist attractions - Neuschwanstein Castle. We hiked up the hill for about half an hour and then stood in line to get to the Marien Bridge where the view is just spectacular. On the bridge, larger groups are not allowed, because it is too narrow for social distancing. Moreover, all visitors have to wear face masks. Nevertheless, it was all worth it!

COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 15: Bye Bye Today our road trip through Germany unfortunately came to an end. The day was quite exhausting, because we had a long drive back from the Allgäu to Leipzig, where we returned our camper and took a train to Berlin. Now we are quite tired and will probably sleep the rest of the day. It was a great trip with many impressions! Author: Emily Gordine, Olivera Zivkovic



Question 5

I want to enter Germany: Does the law differentiate between the country I enter from and my citizenship?

In this case, whether you can enter Germany depends on whether you have a valid residence permit or visa for Germany or the Schengen area. In this case, the place of residence or long-term stay takes priority over nationality. An example: An Australian living in Nigeria wants to travel to Germany. Australia is on the "positive list" for entry to Germany (see above). However, since this Australian lives in Nigeria, he may not enter Germany without an urgent reason for travel. However, a Brazilian who lives in Austria can enter without an urgent reason. By the way: Visas for the Schengen area will not be issued until further notice — with a few exceptions in urgent cases. You can find out whether you need a visa to enter Europe here.



Question 6

What happens if I want to enter from a country for which Germany has issued a travel warning? For instance, I am Turkish and live in Turkey. Germany has issued a travel warning for my country. Can I enter Germany, or will I be turned away at the airport?

A general travel warning for all countries outside the EU and the Schengen area will remain in effect until September 30, 2020, but this travel warning is intended for German citizens and is not directly related to the entry restrictions for Germany.

For example, if you want to travel from Turkey to Germany, you need a good reason (see above). The reason for travel is checked by the airline at the airport before departure. Only then would you be allowed to fly. Nevertheless, it is possible that you could be turned away at the airport in Germany if the officials there consider your reason for travel to be insufficient or if there are short-term changes in the entry restrictions. You will then have to fly back. However, as the airline must bear the costs for this, they will check carefully whether you are entitled to travel to Germany.

Important: Turkey is currently included in the list of risk areas. This means that after their arrival, travelers have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. At some German airports (see above) a quick test can be done. If this test is negative, no quarantine has to be carried out.



Question 7

Individual EU countries seem to deal differently with entries from third countries. Can I make use of this? So, I might be able to enter Greece, but not Germany. Once I have made it to Greece, can I travel from there to Germany?

Not necessarily. Each EU and Schengen country — despite relatively uniform decisions at EU level — has the power to decide on its own entry restrictions. If you have successfully entered Greece, this does not mean that you will automatically be granted free entry to Germany — unless you live in the Schengen area or have a valid visa. Therefore, before you plan your trip, you should find out exactly what the current regulations are for entering Germany. If you have any further questions, please contact the relevant embassy in Germany.

Question 8

I'm in Germany and am developing coronavirus symptoms: What do I do?

Immediately inform the responsiblehealth authority . In the event of more severe symptoms, also contact a doctor or the coronavirus hotline (Tel. 116 117). If you show serious symptoms, go to hospital, or call an ambulance. Before you start your journey, find out the contact details of your embassy in Germany in case you need to contact them if you become seriously ill.



Question 9

What happens if the regulations change during my stay in Germany? For example, if my return becomes impossible because Germany or my home country closes its borders again?

Please contact your embassy in Germany as soon as possible. In principle, it should be possible to leave Germany and re-enter your home country — provided you are not in quarantine or actively infected. How you can leave the country and who will cover the costs depends on your booking conditions. Ask the tour operator or airline whether and when a return is possible and who will cover the potential costs. As a precaution, make sure you have a financial buffer before departure if additional costs are incurred. Because if the building, city or region where you are staying in Germany is placed under quarantine, you will have to remain there until the authorities allow you to leave the area again.

Question 10

The federal states in Germany have different coronavirus rules. How do I best inform myself if I want to travel in Germany?

The regulations and rules for the individual federal states can be found here. It is particularly important to bear in mind the different rules on quarantine requirements for entrants from third countries designated as risk areas. Also keep an eye on the news situation in Germany and your region of residence. It could happen that certain cities, districts or regions are quarantined because of a high number of new infections and may also be declared a risk area within Germany. The individual federal states may also decide on a lockdown. This can impact your travel within Germany and your return or onward journey abroad. If you have any questions, please contact the local authorities or the embassy of your country in Germany.