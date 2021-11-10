Travel as we understand it today, meaning a pleasurable pastime, developed in the mid-19th century.

From travels of exploration, discovery or education to our current day mass tourism, the concept of travel has undergone a immense development. For a long time travelling was the privilege of the rich nobility. Sons born into noble families in the 18th century were expected to complete an educational "Grand Tour" of central Europe, Italy and Spain. In the era of enlightenment educational travel became fashionable with the upper bourgeoisie and in 1841 Thomas Cook offered the first ever package holiday. Mass tourism is a phenomenon of the 20th century reflecting social reforms, holiday entitlement for workers and increased mobility. Germans and the Chinese are the travel champions of the world.