Travel as we understand it today, meaning a pleasurable pastime, developed in the mid-19th century.

From travels of exploration, discovery or education to our current day mass tourism, the concept of travel has undergone a immense development. For a long time travelling was the privilege of the rich nobility. Sons born into noble families in the 18th century were expected to complete an educational "Grand Tour" of central Europe, Italy and Spain. In the era of enlightenment educational travel became fashionable with the upper bourgeoisie and in 1841 Thomas Cook offered the first ever package holiday. Mass tourism is a phenomenon of the 20th century reflecting social reforms, holiday entitlement for workers and increased mobility. Germans and the Chinese are the travel champions of the world. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "travel".

A man holds an expired passport as Afghans gather outside the passport office after Taliban officials announced they will start issuing passports to its citizens again, following months of delays that hampered attempts by those trying to flee the country after the Taliban seized control, in Kabul, Afghanistan October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Germans launch fundraiser to rescue stranded Afghans 10.11.2021

German civil society group Mission Lifeline is collecting donations to help Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisals flee the country. Many are stuck, lacking passports needed for travel.
The Old Venetian Port of Chania is lined with shops and restaurants, drawing many tourists. Alt text: One side of the Venetian port of Chania, Crete shines in the sunlight

Greece meets tourism target, prepares for next year 09.11.2021

On larger islands popular with tour operators, like Crete and Rhodes, September and October were busier than expected. Those in the industry wonder what 2022 will bring.

DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 08.11.2021

US reopens borders to vaccinated internationals - Russia accused of holding off on Europe gas supplies - Hydrogen trash trucks provide green option
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 08.11.2021

US reopens borders to vaccinated internationals - Russia accused of holding off on Europe gas supplies - Hydrogen trash trucks provide green option
09.03.2018 ARCHIV - 09.03.2018, Niedersachsen, Emden: Audi Fahrzeuge des Volkswagen Konzerns werden im Hafen von Emden verschifft. Die EU-Kommission schlägt den USA die Abschaffung aller Autozölle beider Seiten im Rahmen eines Handelsabkommens vor. (zu dpa «EU schlägt USA Abschaffung von Autozöllen auf beiden Seiten vor» vom 30.08.2018) Foto: Jörg Sarbach/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German businesses glad US entry ban is over 08.11.2021

The 20-month US entry ban due to COVID-19 is finally a thing of the past. German companies are happy to return to business as usual.
US borders reopen to UK visitors. EDITORIAL USE ONLY British Airways Ambassadors Elysa Marsden (left) and Eugenia Okwaning at London Heathrow Airport's T5 ahead of the departure of British Airways flight BA001, which will perform a synchronised departure on parallel runways alongside Virgin Atlantic flight VS3, heading for New York JFK to celebrate the reopening of the transatlantic travel corridor, more than 600 days since the US travel ban was introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture date: Monday November 8, 2021. To mark the occasion, BA will be using a flight number previously reserved for Concorde and both airlines will be operating fuel efficient A350 aircrafts. The US is the UK's largest trading partner, and aviation contributes £23m per day to the UK economy. Photo credit should read: Anthony Upton/PA Wire URN:63608349

COVID: US reopens to vaccinated travelers — what are the new rules? 08.11.2021

The United States is now open for international travel, but getting vaccinated is an important prerequisite for entry. DW has answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the new changes.
Assimi Goita, president of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) in Mali, is seen at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) meeting in Accra, Ghana, on September 15, 2020, as part of several efforts to resolve the political crisis in Mali. (Photo by Nipah Dennis / AFP)

West African bloc issues fresh sanctions over coups in Mali, Guinea 08.11.2021

Military leaders in Mali and Guinea are under pressure to follow a roadmap for elections after coups in recent years. The sanctions consist of travel bans and asset freezes.
Markus Potzel, Deutscher Botschafter in Kabul. Foto: DW/Hussain Sirat, 15.02.2016 in Kabul, Afghanistan +++ (C) DW/H. Sirat

Afghanistan: Germany to send envoy to negotiate aid for population — report 06.11.2021

Germany wants to realign its relationship with the Taliban to meet key strategic objectives. According to a report, envoy Markus Potzel will travel to Afghanistan in the coming weeks to negotiate aid and evacuations.
DW Ausfahrt Kultur – Entdeckungen in Sachsen Folgenbild 1 deutsch

'Destination Culture:' a DW tour across Germany 06.11.2021

A tour of the cultural treasures of the eastern German state of Saxony kicks off DW's multimedia series "Destination Culture" on November 6.
26.10.2021, Lufthansa: Geparkte Maschinen der Kranichairline am Frankfurter Flughafen

Germany's Lufthansa reports first profit since pandemic began 03.11.2021

The airline, which is based at Frankfurt Airport, was hit hard by the lack of travelers last year. The German government had previously stepped in to bail out the carrier.
17.03.2007 ARCHIV - Ein Airbus A380 rollt am 17.03.2007 auf dem Flughafen von Frankfurt am Main an einer Boeing 747 der US-Linie United vorbei. Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa (zu dpa Boeing dampft Jumbo-Produktion ein - größter Flieger kaum gefragt) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

A380 superjumbo is set to rise like a phoenix 03.11.2021

As lockdowns ease and travel restrictions are lifted, airlines are seeing a surge in demand. The A380, headed for the wrecker's yard when the pandemic hit, is about to get a new lease of life.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Niedersachsen

Germany's 16 states: Lower Saxony 03.11.2021

Whether hiking on the mudflats of the North Sea coast or horse riding in the Lüneburger Heide heath — Lower Saxony's landscape is diverse.

2020-08-21 21:15:51 AMSTERDAM - Touristen mit Masken im Rotlichtviertel in Amsterdam. Amsterdam verschärft die Aufsicht, um eine weitere Ausbreitung des Koronavirus zu verhindern. ANP RAMON VAN FLYMEN

Coronavirus digest: Netherlands reintroduces COVID curbs 02.11.2021

The Netherlands is retightening its coronavirus prevention measures in light of climbing case numbers and hospital admissions. Meanwhile, countries in Asia are again allowing travel. Follow DW for the latest.
(200923) -- AGRA, Sept. 23, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Visitors take slefies with the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sept. 23, 2020. India's iconic monument of love - Taj Mahal, which was closed on March 17 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was reopened Monday to tourists, officials said. (Str/Xinhua)

COVID: India opens for international travel — what happens next? 02.11.2021

India has opened up for travelers and will allow commercial flights from November. While the travel industry is expecting a surge in visitors, medical experts fear a surge of a different kind.
Palmyra, SYRIA: A picture shows a camel in the historic town of Palmyra during the al-Badia festival, northeastern Damascus, 05 May 2007. The festival activities, held by the Ministry of Tourism, include horse and camel races, competition for the prettiest mare, art exhibitions and musical concerts. AFP PHOTO/LOUAI BESHARA (Photo credit should read LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

European travel agencies resume tours to Syria 30.10.2021

The tour guides say they're encouraging intercultural contacts. Their critics say they're helping normalize international relations with a murderous regime.
Residents watch as lava flows from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Officials say a volcano erupting for the past five weeks on the Spanish island of La Palma is more active than ever. New lava flows have emerged following a partial collapse of the crater and threaten to engulf previously unaffected areas. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Volcano tourism erupts on La Palma 29.10.2021

While some are fleeing the erupting volcano on the small Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, others are flying there precisely because of it. Stefanie Claudia Müller reports on an island torn between hardship and tourism.
