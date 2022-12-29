Travel tips for the 2023 European Capital of Culture
Three cities — Romania's Timisoara, Hungary's Veszprem and the Greek city of Elefsina — will hold the prestigious 2023 European Capital of Culture title.
What's the European Capital of Culture all about?
Each year, the European Union awards the European Capital of Culture title to a city or region. The goal is to draw greater attention to the region in question, to promote the continent's rich cultural heritage and strengthen people's sense of European identity.
Boosting tourism
Romania's Timisoara, Hungary's Veszprem and the Greek city of Elefsina might not have been household names so far, but the European Capital of Culture label could well change that. In 2023, all three will be staging a host of fabulous events to attract even more visitors and showcase their unique history and culture.
Romania’s Timisoara, Eastern Europe's 'Little Vienna'
With a population of 300,000, Timisoara is the third-largest city in Romania and is located near the borders with Hungary and Serbia. It boasts more than 15,000 beautiful historical buildings that have rightfully earned it the moniker "Little Vienna." That's no wonder, as Timisoara once belonged to the Austro-Hungarian monarchy.
A multiethnic city
Timisoara was also the city that set in motion the Romanian Revolution of 1989, culminating in the death of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Timisoara boasts a rich history and multiethnic population. It aims to showcase this legacy and diversity as European Capital of Culture.
Sightseeing in Timisoara
What's there to see exactly? Quite a bit! Union Square with its colorful baroque architecture is certainly worth visiting, for example. As is the neo-Moldavian Timisoara Orthodox Cathedral, with its stunning interior, mosaic floors and magnificent paintings (pictured).
Hungary’s Veszprem
Veszprem is one of Hungary’s oldest cities, first established on several hills along the River Sed. It is best known for its handball team, though the city has much more to offer than that. With numerous churches, museums, art galleries and, of course, the imposing Castle Hill, there is much to discover.
Sleeping beauty
So far, very few tourists find their way to Veszprem. But that could all change next year. The organizers behind the European Capital of Culture initiative hope to attract more than 2 million visitors to the Hungarian city. A spectacular opening ceremony will kick things off on January 21. Over the year, visitors will get to enjoy musical performances, fine dining events and more.
Lake Balaton
Veszprem lies just 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Lake Balaton, a wine-growing region since Roman times. Lake Balaton is fairly shallow and warms up nicely during summer, making it a popular swimming spot. The region is set to benefit from Veszprem's European Capital of Culture status.
In Athen’s shadow: Elefsina
Elefsina, an industrial port city just 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from the Greek capital, Athens, has often been overlooked. Maybe in 2023 everything will change when Elefsina is also promoted as European Capital of Culture. As of February, it will be staging an elaborate artistic, research and education program titled Mysteries of Transitions.
Ancient ruins
Back in antiquity, tens of thousands would make the pilgrimage to Elefsina, which then was known as Eleusis, in the hopes of learning the secret of life after death, and to visit the temple of Demeter, the Greek goddess of the harvest. Temple remnants can still be seen in the city. Next year, Elefsina will be putting on numerous exhibitions, theater performances, gardening workshops and more.
Once a bustling port city
Elefsina saw solid growth in the 19th and early 20th century owing to its busy port, making it one of the country’s major economic hubs. That was until Piraeus and Athens became Greece’s economic centers and Elefsina port was condemned to becoming little more than a ship graveyard.