Travel through German history by visiting these sites
We travel into Germany's past and explore 10 sights that tell a story about important eras and turning points throughout 2,000 years of German history.
Hermannsdenkmal monument, Detmold
Around 2,000 years ago, various tribes lived in what is now Germany — the Romans referred to them as Germanic tribes. The Hermannsdenkmal monument rises 386 meters (1,207 feet) above the town of Detmold in North Rhine-Westphalia. It commemorates the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 AD, in which the Cherusci Germanic tribe and their leader Arminius (Hermann, in German) defeated the Romans.
Aachen Cathedral, Aachen
Although Germanic tribes are the Germans' ancestors, it was the emperor Charlemagne, crowned in the year 800 in Rome, who paved the way for the Roman-German Empire with his conquests in central Europe. The magnificent Aachen Cathedral served later as the coronation church of the Holy Roman Empire of the German Nation until 1531. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978.
Wartburg, Eisenach
Wartburg Castle is considered one of Germany's most symbolic locations. It was here that Martin Luther translated the New Testament into German in 1521-22, laying the foundations for a standardized written language. In 1817, students gathered here for the Wartburg Festival when they demonstrated for a separate German nation state with a constitution and civil rights.
Sanssouci Palace, Potsdam
Berlin and Potsdam were the heart of Prussia. German emperor Frederick II turned the small country into a great European power, and by 1740, Berlin was a center of the Enlightenment. During this period, many magnificent buildings were erected in Berlin and neighboring Potsdam. Frederick II loved to spend time there in Sanssouci Palace (pictured), which is very popular with tourists today.
Monument to the Battle of the Nations, Leipzig
In October 1813, the allied armies of Russia, Prussia, Austria, Sweden and smaller powers fought Napoleon's troops in Leipzig. It was the biggest battle in recorded history up until that time with around 600,000 soldiers. It ended Napoleon's supremacy in Europe, forcing him to retreat from Germany. The monument remembering that battle is 91 meters (298 feet) high and weighs 300,000 tons.
St. Paul's Church, Frankfurt
In the 19th century, Germany was a patchwork of sovereign states that joined together to form the German Confederation. Yet the population was increasingly dissatisfied, leading up to the March Revolution of 1848. Afterward, a National Assembly was convened in the Paulskirche in Frankfurt to create a liberal constitution and discuss the formation of Germany as a nation.
Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex, Essen
Germany's peak industrialization phase began later than that of England. It got underway at the start of the 19th century when the construction of railroads led to the need for more steel. The Ruhr region then became a coal mining center. Today, the factories from that period have mainly been shut down. Some, like the Zollverein in Essen (pictured), have been transformed into a cultural center.
Holocaust Memorial, Berlin
The 20th century was marked by the First and Second World Wars. The Nazis came into power in 1933 under Adolf Hitler. They murdered more than 6 million Jews and numerous other victims. Today, many memorials in Germany commemorate this period. The most famous is a field of 2,711 concrete blocks located next to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
Berlin Wall Memorial, Berlin
After the Nazis were defeated, the winners divided the country into occupation zones. This later led to the division of Germany into East and West via a wall and border fortifications. These were especially present in the capital Berlin. The memorial on Bernauer Strasse shows how insurmountable the wall was and shares stories of people who tried to flee to the West.
Brandenburg Gate, Berlin
Germany celebrates reunification on October 3, 1990, 329 days after the Berlin Wall fell. The Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's only surviving city gate, is located on what was once a death strip between West and East Berlin when the city was divided. Today, it is a symbol of German unity and a popular landmark.