Transylvania - The heart of Romania

January 24, 2024

Transylvania has a lot to offer: beautiful cities, endless forests, fascinating traditions. All of these are cultivated with great dedication by the people of the region.

Dumitru Pop, for example, works at the "funniest cemetery in the world”. His mission: to change people's view of death. He carves and paints wooden crosses for the deceased. He decides which anecdotes best commemorate the dead. Too much alcohol? A tyrannical mother-in-law? Dumitru doesn't sugarcoat anything -- and adds a dash of humor to the saddest of circumstances.

Transylvania is nestled in the Carpathian Mountains and boasts seemingly endless forests and pristine nature. In towns like Sighisoara and Biertan, imposing churches remind us that Transylvania was shaped by German culture. Among the people the filmmakers meet are two Transylvanian Saxons who are renovating their house using ancient tools -- and the knowledge passed down by their ancestors.

The largest ethnic minority in the country, the Roma, meet at the horse market in Gilau. The horse trade has been one of the most respected Roma professions for centuries. The market is impressive and puts on a great show. But it’s also a kind of family reunion. For the horse trader Costell and the market organizer Pufi Moldovan, it’s an exciting day.
 

Fokus Europa | Rumänien und das Minenproblem

Romania on alert for naval mines

Due to the war in Ukraine, there are naval mines in the Black Sea. They threaten Romania's coasts.
ConflictsMay 4, 202304:56 min
Three soldiers drive a dingy through choppy, grey swell. The Romanian flag flutters behind them.

Drifting Black Sea mines put fishermen at risk

Black Sea fisherman fear for their lives, as they navigate around mines planted as weapons of war.
ConflictsApril 27, 202304:28 min
A landscape covered in trash

Investigating Romania's illegal trash industry

Romania's capital is covered in smoke from burned trash that has been shipped in from all over Europe.
BusinessMay 25, 202205:03 min
04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Europe's most beautiful train routes

We ride through Scotland, Norway, Italy and Switzerland.
TravelFebruary 5, 202326:05 min
04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Exploring Europe in an E-Van

Follow American travel vloggers @TheEndlessAdventure on Youtube as they travel Europe in an E-Van
TravelJanuary 22, 202326:00 min
DW Euromaxx | Glasgow, Bucket List

Bucket list Glasgow

Scotland's largest city offers all kinds of experiences and flavors.
TravelNovember 25, 202204:08 min
Altes Rathaus und Marktplatz, Bonn Flash-Galerie

Why tourist taxes are on the rise

Planning a trip abroad? Be prepared to pay more. Many countries are introducing new tourist taxes.
TravelSeptember 25, 202301:06 min
Edward Echwalu standing in the Namib-Naukluft National Park pointing towards a sign that reads "Tropic of Capricorn"

African tourists travel to discover Africa

Edward Echwalu and Maureen Agena from Uganda are on a mission to inspire more Africans to discover their own continent.
TravelJuly 15, 202301:58 min
77 Percent Magazin #147 Tourism

The beauty of travel in Africa

Get your bags packed and your passports ready for best the African continent has to offer for all you budding travelers!
TravelApril 27, 202326:05 min
