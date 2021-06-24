Cars, planes and ships generate huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions. What clean alternatives already exist? How can transport become more eco-friendly?

We send our goods halfway around the world on ships, planes, trains or trucks. And we go on journeys ourselves, or commute to work by car. After electricity and heat generation, the transport sector is the second largest CO2 emitter globally. Switching to climate-friendly engines is one solution. The expansion of public transport networks and sharing concepts can also help to improve the climate in cities.