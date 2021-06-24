Visit the new DW website

Transport

Cars, planes and ships generate huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions. What clean alternatives already exist? How can transport become more eco-friendly?

We send our goods halfway around the world on ships, planes, trains or trucks. And we go on journeys ourselves, or commute to work by car. After electricity and heat generation, the transport sector is the second largest CO2 emitter globally. Switching to climate-friendly engines is one solution. The expansion of public transport networks and sharing concepts can also help to improve the climate in cities.

Neuer Fahrradstreifen inkl. Tempo-30-Zone über das Viadukt (Rua Paraisópolis). Ort: Viertel Santa Tereza in Belo Horizonte, Brasilien. Der neue Fahrradstreifen schafft die Anbindung an einen der Hauptfahrradwege der Stadt, um die Stadt von Ost nach West zu durchqueren. Fotografin: Bianca Kopsch/ DW. Datum: Mai 2021

The Brazilian city pioneering green transport 24.06.2021

Belo Horizonte is creating more space for cyclists and the community in the hopes of improving air quality and lowering CO2 emissions.

Felipe Anandano/DW Ein junger Mann sitzt mit Mundschutz auf einem weißen E-Lastenrad in Kolumbiens Hauptstadt Bogotá. Das Lastenrad-Programm BiciCarga hat die grüne Bürgermeisterin Claudia López ins Leben gerufen. Es soll den Weg für ein komplett LKW-freies Zentrum ebnen. Die LKW werden an Sammelstellen vor den Toren der Stadt entladen. Von dort gelangen die Waren mit elektrischen Lastenfahrrädern ins Stadtzentrum. Bogotá gehört bislang zu den staureichsten Städten der Welt. Jährlich sterben tausende Menschen an den Folgen der strarken Luftverschmutzung.

Cargo bikes for cleaner air in Bogota 28.04.2021

In Bogota, air pollution contributes to thousands of deaths each year. Ditching trucks for electric cargo bikes could radically cut fine particulate matter.

UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: An anti HS2 sign is seen at an Extinction Rebellion camp on January 21, 2020 in Harefield, England. Members of the climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion have joined efforts by HS2 campaigners to prevent woodland and a nature reserve from being demolished. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Why UK climate activists are locked in a 'dangerous' self-dug tunnel under a London station 18.02.2021

In a bid to halt a high-speed rail project, protesters are camped out in a precarious and cramped tunnel underneath Euston Station. But the UK government says the HS2 train line is vital to reach climate goals.
Julia Jaki / DW Zeit: 25./26. November, 2020 Ort: Südafrika. Ein weit verbreitetes Problem im ländlichen Südafrika: Viele Kinder und Jugendliche müssen lange Schulwege zurücklegen, Taxis und Minibusse sind oft zu teuer oder existieren überhaupt nicht. Die Folgen sind sinkende Anwesenheits - und somit Abschlussraten in Schulen. Die NGO Sweetbike schafft Abhilfe. 06b_Sweetbike graduate Siphamandla Sinama in his workshop

Graduating green: Bicycles for South African children 17.12.2020

In rural South Africa, many kids can't make it to school due to poor transport links. South African NGO Sweetbike wants to help students get to graduation with the help of bicycles.
Urheber: DW Ort: Manila Zeit: November, 2020 Beschreibung: Metro Manilas Verkehr ist mit 12 Millionen Menschen völlig überlastet. Schon jetzt drängt sich Stoßstange an Stoßstange durch den Verkehr. Veraltete Fahrzeuge stoßen zu viel Co2 aus, die Grenzwerte sind längst überschritten. Ein schlecht ausgebauter öffentlicher Nahverkehr verschlimmert die Situation. Denn die meisten Philippinos nutzen Privatfahrzeuge, um sich von A nach B zu bewegen. (Es handelt sich um Screenshots aus dem Global Ideas Beitrag)

Electric vehicles: Beating traffic and pollution in metro Manila 16.12.2020

Polluted air and traffic jams are an everyday reality in Pasig, a city in metropolitan Manila. Can Pasig become a role model for others by opting for cleaner, green transport?
ARCHIV - 13.02.2019, China, Nanton: Hochhäuser ragen aus dem Smog der Stadt Nantong in der ostchinesischen Provinz Jiangsu heraus. Die weltweite Rate des Artensterbens sei derzeit zehn- bis hundertmal höher als im Schnitt der vergangenen 10 Millionen Jahren und sie steige weiter, heißt es in dem Kernpunktepapier, das der Weltbiodiversitätsrat IPBES am 06.05.2019 in Paris vorstellte. Drei Jahre hatten die Experten 15 000 Literaturquellen durchgesehen und dann ihre Erkenntnisse auf 40 erschreckenden Seiten zusammengefasst. An den meisten Standorten sei die Zahl heimischer Arten schon um 20 Prozent zurückgegangen. Dagegen hat sich die Zahl der Menschen seit 1970 mehr als verdoppelt, das Bruttoinlandsprodukt pro Kopf gar vervierfacht. Foto: Xu Jingbo/SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

7 ways helping the environment will benefit human health 15.12.2020

From switching to clean energy and greener agriculture to promoting cycling and public transport — what's good for the planet is also good for our physical and mental well-being.

August 2020, Bangkok, Thailand, Cars sit in traffic in Bangkok, Evening traffic jam in Thailand's capital

Can a city toll help Bangkok clean up its air and roads? 02.09.2020

Heavy car traffic and old diesel-powered buses are a feature of everyday life for commuters in the Thai capital. The city is now introducing measures to modernize public mobility and reduce air pollution.

ARCHIV - 29.01.2020, Belgien, Brüssel: Der morgendliche Berufsverkehr rollt über die Straßen im Zentrum. Wie in vielen anderen Großstädten gibt es auch im belgischen Brüssel viele Staus und Verkehrschaos. Nun soll gegengesteuert werden. Dabei geht die Stadt teilweise deutlich strikter vor als deutsche Metropolen. (zu dpa Tempo 30 und weniger Diesel - Brüssel will das Verkehrschaos bändigen) Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Green cities: Making Brussels fit for walking and cycling 28.02.2020

The Belgian capital is known for its terrible traffic. But in the city of the EU Green Deal, new plans aim to give the streets back to pedestrians and help residents counter the crisis of a warming planet.
Credit: Thomas Hasel, Thema: Kenia E-Mobilität

Can e-mobility help solve Kenya's pollution problem? 04.02.2020

With much electricity already coming from renewable energy, there is great potential for e-mobility in Kenya. But tackling air pollution through sustainable transport solutions has its challenges too.

Im Licht der untergehenden Sonne zieht am 13.11.2017 ein Flugzeug seine Kondensstreifen über den Himmel in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen). Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

To fly or not to fly? The environmental cost of air travel 24.01.2020

Though air travel is more popular than ever, the vast majority of people in the world have never been on a plane. As that dynamic slowly changes, the environment stands to suffer. Is flying less the only solution?

TOPSHOT - Indian commuters wear masks as they walk along a road amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 9, 2017. Rickshaw driver Sanjay can only afford a handkerchief to shield his face from the smog-filled streets of Delhi, even as many residents rush to buy protective masks to combat the toxic menace. Better off inhabitants of the world's most polluted capital are swarming sellers of face masks -- costing more than the 300 rupees ($5) that Sanjay earns in a day -- and high-tech air purifiers that could easily cost his annual wage. / AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAIN / TO GO WITH 'INDIA-POLLUTION-HEALTH', FOCUS BY NICK PERRY (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Cities across world pledge air pollution changes, but are they ready? 16.10.2019

Over 30 mayors from across the globe have pledged to deliver clean air for the 140 million people living in their cities. Delivering clean air on such a scale will take both ambitious targets and concrete action.

Jung, weltoffen und schmutzig. Pune gehört mit 6,5 Millionen Einwohnern zwar zu den kleineren indischen Städten, doch die Luftverschmutzung wird jedes Jahr schlimmer. Schuld hat der Verkehr. Ein Konzept für öffentlichen Nahverkehr soll die Stadt vor dem Schicksal Delhis retten, wo das Atmen so schädlich sein soll, wie das Rauchen von 40 Zigaretten pro Tag. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, Klima, Indien, Luftverschmutzung Urheber: Joanna Gottschalk/DW Ort: Pune, Indien Zeit: Juni 2019

Indian city Pune hits brake on car traffic to curb pollution 07.08.2019

Extreme traffic jams and air pollution are commonplace in Indian cities. Pune, in the country's west, wants to transform its transportation system and be a role model to other places like capital Delhi.
Where: San Jose, Costa Rica When: 10th March 2019 Description: San Jose local Erick Solis has been riding his bike everywhere for 15 years. Photographer: Lisa Louis

Can green pioneer Costa Rica get citizens on their bikes? 21.05.2019

Costa Rica gets 98% of its power from renewables, yet has one of the biggest carbon footprints in Central America. Now, it wants to clean up transport, but can cycling improve its image?
Ein Tesla-Elektroauto steht am 03.08.2015 in Son, 50km südlich von Oslo, vor einer Garage und ist zum Laden der Batterien ans Stromnetz angeschlossen. Foto: Sigrid Harms/dpa (Zu dpa Staatliche Förderung sorgt für Elektroauto-Boom in Norwegen - 30 Minuten schneller zur Arbeit vom 20.08.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Tomorrow's transportation will be electric and shared 04.03.2019

What will climate-friendly traffic look like in the future? Social scientist Andreas Knie believes that people won't own cars, will fly much less and use electric public transportation.

09.2018, China Global Ideas - China Fahrrad

Battling smog: Swapping cars for bicycles in Beijing 24.10.2018

Coping with traffic emissions in a city of 21 million is no easy task. Swapping four wheels for two is a good start, as the smoggy Chinese capital is learning for itself.
XIAMEN, CHINA - JANUARY 13: Over a hundred thousand shared bikes are piled up at an open area in Tong'an District on January 13, 2018 in Xiamen, Fujian Province of China. Over a hundred thousand shared bikes were collected and piled up at an open area by the related department since early November last year in Xiamen. (Photo by Wang Dongming/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

The dark side of China's bike-sharing boom 22.10.2018

China wants bicycles to once again be the main way to get around. Rental bikes are already a lucrative business in the country. Many entrepreneurs are trying to cash in, but the impacts aren't always green.

