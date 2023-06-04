Transgender in Pakistan

Trans people in Pakistan are often rejected by their families and live in extreme poverty. Of Pakistan's 220 million inhabitants, official figures put the number of people of the "third sex" at 10,000, but the number of unreported cases is estimated to be up to 300,000. Trans people find a new family in the communities. Here they do not have to hide and are not left alone with their fate. Together they struggle for survival in a conservative society and fight for their rights as human beings.