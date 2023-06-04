  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
China-Taiwan crisis
Easter
DiversityPakistan

Transgender in Pakistan

35 minutes ago

Sunny is a trans person living in Pakistan. She begs in order to survive. Others get by as sex workers or dancers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pphn

Trans people in Pakistan are often rejected by their families and live in extreme poverty. Of Pakistan's 220 million inhabitants, official figures put the number of people of the "third sex" at 10,000, but the number of unreported cases is estimated to be up to 300,000. Trans people find a new family in the communities. Here they do not have to hide and are not left alone with their fate. Together they struggle for survival in a conservative society and fight for their rights as human beings.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

In this video still, a Mirage fighter jet prepares for takeoff at an air base in Hsinchu. Taiwan's Ministry of Defense said it was tracking the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong as it passed southeast of Taiwan through the Bashi Strait.

China launches drills around Taiwan as 'stern warning'

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenia | Ausschreitungen und Proteste in Nairobi und Kisumi

Did Raila Odinga use protests for political interest?

Did Raila Odinga use protests for political interest?

Politics18 hours ago02:40 min
More from Africa

Asia

Polen Krakau | Moj Logo im App Store auf einem Smartphone-Bildschirm

An Indian alternative to TikTok has millions of users

An Indian alternative to TikTok has millions of users

Digital World9 hours ago01:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms catching a ball at head height with both hands in Germany's 1-0 win versus the Netherlands. April 7, 2023, in Sittard in the Netherlands.

A tale of 2 keepers as Germany scrape by the Netherlands

A tale of 2 keepers as Germany scrape by the Netherlands

Soccer11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Members of Latvian National Armed Forces during Crystal Arrow 2022 exercise on March 7, 2022 in Adazi, Latvia.

Latvia reintroduces compulsory military service

Latvia reintroduces compulsory military service

Politics22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

DW-Webvideo | Ramadan im Erdbebengebiet in Syrien

Syrians displaced by earthquake celebrate Ramadan

Syrians displaced by earthquake celebrate Ramadan

CatastropheApril 6, 202301:35 min
More from Middle East

North America

Authorities search for victims in Akwesasne, Quebec on March 31

Why are undocumented Gujaratis migrating to the US?

Why are undocumented Gujaratis migrating to the US?

Politics19 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Leah Williamson and Mary Earps hold the Finalissima trophy aloft

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

SportsApril 7, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage