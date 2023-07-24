  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

Transforming farming – and feeding the world sustainably

2 hours ago

Around one third of the Earth's land surface is used for agriculture, which contributes to environmental degradation. It’s time to find ways to feed the world without destroying the planet. Global Us finds examples from around the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TaEk
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

GLOD Hongkong

Hong Kong’s quiet opposition

The Hong Kong conflict reached its climax in 2019. Now, citizens are protesting in other ways.
Human RightsJuly 24, 202306:09 min
GLOD Mauritius

Mauritius: Exiled Chagossians

The Indian Ocean’s Chagos Archipelago is a British Overseas Territory. Mauritius now wants it back.
SocietyJuly 24, 202308:36 min
GLOD Argentinien

Argentines eat transgenic bread

Argentina has developed GM wheat. Now people worry about the effect on their health.
Food SecurityJuly 24, 202305:59 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Global Us — What connects us all

There are eight billion people on Earth and we are better connected than ever before. How can we make use of that? From Global 3000 comes Global Us - because we need joint action now more than ever.

Go to show Global Us
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny behind bars

Navalny: Russia opposition leader gets 19 more years in jail

Human Rights2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum hold up a framed photograph of him

Niger coup: How ordinary people are paying the price

Niger coup: How ordinary people are paying the price

Conflicts1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

A mother holds a little girl with a doctor in the background

Japan: Can anything be done to stop population decline?

Japan: Can anything be done to stop population decline?

SocietyAugust 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Björn Höcke having powder applied to his upper lip in preparation of a TV interview

AfD: German voters shift toward far right

AfD: German voters shift toward far right

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man yells into a megaphone as a crowd of demonstrators is seen behind him

Italy: Meloni pressured by welfare cuts and slowing economy

Italy: Meloni pressured by welfare cuts and slowing economy

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands

Russia left out of Saudi peace talks on Ukraine

Russia left out of Saudi peace talks on Ukraine

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food Security22 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage