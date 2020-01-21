Transfers: Nabil Bentaleb leaves Schalke for Newcastle loan

January 21

— Algerian international Nabil Bentaleb has agreed a loan deal untli the end of the season with Newcastle United. The 25-year-old is yet to feature for Schalke this season under David Wagner and the deal is believed to contain an option to buy.

"I'm very happy to come back to the Premier League, especially with a club such as Newcastle," said Bentaleb, who played for Tottenham for four years and scored his only Spurs goal against his new club.

"The project really interested me. I wanted absolutely to come back to the Premier League. The coach had some trust in me and the club also - I saw that straight away - and I think it's the perfect move for me."

January 17

— Arguably the surprise package of the first half of the season, Union Berlin, have added a little guile to their squad with the signing of attacking midfielder on Yunus Malli.

The 27-year-old Turkish international has found himself on the fringes at Wolfsburg despite talent that persauded the club to pay €10 million for him three years ago.

"I'm happy the transfer to Union has worked out and I look forward to the challenges ahead. Union delivered a strong Hinrunde, now it is up to us as a team to continue on this path and to keep our Bundesliga status as a whole," Malli said.

"In the first half of the season I was personally unhappy with my game time, so I would like to get back on the pitch regularly and contribute to the success of the season. I would like to thank all those responsible who have worked hard over the last few days."

Union start their Rückrunde with a trick trip to leaders RB Leipzig on Saturday.

January 16

— He's been linked with Bayern Munich and a number of clubs abroad but Timo Werner says he's committed to current employers RB Leipzig. "I have no desire to move at the moment," the 23-year-old told BILD when asked about the possibility of a transfer in summer.

Werner scored 18 goals in the first half of the season and assisted six more as RB stormed to the top of the Bundesliga. "Winning the title would be the ultimate achievement," he added. It looks like he's staying in Leipzig for the time being.

January 15

— The Bundesliga's joint-best backline has bolstered its numbers with Wolfsburg completing the signing of RB Salzburg center-back Marin Pongracic. The Wolves have shipped just 18 goals at the halfway stage of the season and are excited about the prospects of the 22-year-old Croatian.

"Our defensive options have increased considerably with the acquisition of Marin," sporting director Marcel Schäfer said. "He’s quick and good at building play from the back. Despite his young age, he has also gained considerable experience at both domestic and European level during his time at Salzburg."

January 14

— With first-choice keeper Oliver Baumann out injured for the start of the second half of the season, Hoffenheim have signed Hannover's Michael Esser in a bid to provide reinforcements.

— Borussia Mönchengladbach have allowed Louis Jordan Beyer to join Bundesliga 2 outfit Hamburg on loan until the end of the season as the 19-year-old goes in search of regular first-team football.

January 13

— Norwich City have completed a quickfire Bundesliga double in the transfer market after Hoffenheim's Lukas Rupp put pen-to-paper on a deal lasting until 2022 with the Canaries.

Tearing his cruciate ligament kept him out until the final day of last season and, with first-team football hard to come by, the 29-year-old has sought pastures new, bringing with him the experience of 137 Bundesliga appearances.

— After just half a season and 12 top-flight appearances, Cauly Oliveira Souza has called quits on his time with Paderborn after agreeing a deal to join Bulgarian league leaders Ludogorets Razgrad.

January 12

— Hertha Berlin have announced the departure of Ondrej Duda with the Slovakian international joining Premier League outfit Norwich City on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old took the the Bundesliga by storm last season scoring 11 times and providing a further six assists, but has struggled to recreate that form and subsequently fell out of favor upon the arrival of Jürgen Klinsmann.

January 11

— After six years at RB Leipzig, energetic holding midfielder Diego Demme has followed in the footsteps of the man his father named him after, Diego Maradona in moving to Napoli.

The 28-year-old joined Leipzig from Paderborn in 2014 when they were in the third division and leaves at a time when the club top the Bundesliga. Though he was born in Germany and has spent his whole career there, Demme is also eligible for Italy.

January 10

— Hertha Berlin are widely expected to be one of the Bundelsiga's busiest teams in this transfer window and have already spent about €10 million on Santiago Ascacibar (see January 2).

But French outlet L'Equipe is reporting the capital city club have bid twice that for holding midfielder Lucas Tousart. The 22-year-old currently plays for Lyon in Ligue Un and has represented France in various age group teams. Jürgen Klinsmann's side host Bayern Munich when the Bundesliga returns.

January 9

— Even by the standards of transfer window sagas, the Leroy Sane to Bayern tale has been a slog. The latest chapter contains the news that Bayern Munich won't bid to take the Germany winger from Manchester City in this transfer window.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed in Qatar on Thursday that the 24-year-old is "not a topic" this month, but it seems Bayern are still interested in the longer term. Sane picked up a bad injury just before the start of the Premier League season but is close to a return.

January 7

— After a quiet few days featuring only the odd loan move, a big story looks to be in the offing. Widespread reports in Germany suggest that Mario Götze, the man whose goal secured Germany's World Cup win in 2014, will leave Borussia Dortmund when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Götze rejoined BVB after a three year spell at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016 but has struggled to recapture the form of his youth at the club. Injuries have played their part in his fall from grace and Götze has only completed 90 minutes once this season.

Though his reputation is not what it was, there are still likely to be plenty of clubs interested in the 27-year-old if he becomes a free agent.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim have announced the signing of Israeli international Munas Dabbur from Sevilla for a fee in the region of €12 million. The striker was previously with Red Bull Salzburg.

January 4

— Bayern have made the surprise signing of goalkeeper Alexander Nübel on a free transfer from Schalke. Nübel, a highly-rated 23-year-old, will remain at Schalke until the end of the season but will make the move to Bavaria on July 1 on a five-year deal. The move may lead to speculation about the long-term future of Bayern's current keeper, 33-year-old Manuel Neuer, who also joined Bayern from Schalke, back in 2011.

January 3

— Cologne haven't wasted any time in announcing their first signing of the new year. Mark Uth rejoins the club on loan until the end of the season from Schalke, where he has started only four games this season under coach David Wagner. Uth, 28, who has one Germany cap, returns to the club where he began his senior career before moving to Dutch side Heerenveen in 2012. Uth joined Hoffenheim in 2015 and then moved ahead of the 2018-2019 season to Schalke, where his contract runs until the end of June 2022.





January 2

— Hertha Berlin are expected to makesome big moves in the January window as a result of recent investment and their first arrival was announced late on New Year's Day. Santiago Ascacibar is the new man, the Argentinian midfielder joining from second division Stuttgart for a fee of about €10 million.

“Santiago can play at a variety of different positions in central midfield,” said sporting director Michael Preetz. “At just 22 years old, he is a young midfielder in the midst of his development and is strong in tackles. We’re extremely pleased to have added another talented player to our squad.”

December 31

— Dortmund aren't messing around in this window and announced this afternoon that midfielder Julian Weigl will move to Benfica in a permanent deal thought to be worth about €20 million.

Weigl joined BVB from 1860 Munich in 2015 and shone under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel but the 24-year-old hasn't found his best form under Lucien Favre. He'll be hoping a move to Portugal might reignite an international career stalled on five caps.

December 29

— It's official: Erling Haaland, one of the most sought-after players in world football, has joined Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has signed a contract at BVB until 2024. A host of top European clubs were reportedly interested in Haaland's services, including Manchester United and Juventus. Big, big signing for Lucien Favre's side.





December 28



— Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is the latest name to be mentioned as a candidate to join Hertha Berlin. The club would reportedly pay around 25 million euros for the former Gladbach man, making him their most expensive signing ever. Hertha are also interested in signing Stuttgart midfielder Santiago Ascasibar, reports suggest.

— Reports in Germany suggest Hertha Berlin are interested in bringing 26-year-old Julian Draxler back to the Bundesliga. The Germany international has only been playing a bit-part role at French champions Paris Saint Germain this season.

— Werder Bremen are said to be interested in making a move for their former defender Jannik Vestergaard. The Danish international is on the verge of sealing a loan move to the Bundesliga strugglers from Southampton, per reports in Germany.