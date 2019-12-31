Transfers: Julian Weigl leaves Borussia Dortmund for Benfica

December 31

— Dortmund aren't messing around in this window and announced this afternoon that midfielder Julian Weigl will move to Benfica in a permanent deal thought to be worth about €20 million.

Weigl joined BVB from 1860 Munich in 2015 and shone under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel but the 24-year-old hasn't found his best form under Lucien Favre. He'll be hoping a move to Portugal might reignite an international career stalled on five caps.

December 29

— It's official: Erling Haaland, one of the most sought-after players in world football, has joined Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has signed a contract at BVB until 2024. A host of top European clubs were reportedly interested in Haaland's services, including Manchester United and Juventus. Big, big signing for Lucien Favre's side.





December 28



— Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is the latest name to be mentioned as a candidate to join Hertha Berlin. The club would reportedly pay around 25 million euros for the former Gladbach man, making him their most expensive signing ever. Hertha are also interested in signing Stuttgart midfielder Santiago Ascasibar, reports suggest.

— Reports in Germany suggest Hertha Berlin are interested in bringing 26-year-old Julian Draxler back to the Bundesliga. The Germany international has only been playing a bit-part role at French champions Paris Saint Germain this season.

— Werder Bremen are said to be interested in making a move for their former defender Jannik Vestergaard. The Danish international is on the verge of sealing a loan move to the Bundesliga strugglers from Southampton, per reports in Germany.