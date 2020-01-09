Transfers: Bayern Munich won't move for Leroy Sane in January

January 9

— Even by the standards of transfer window sagas, the Leroy Sane to Bayern tale has been a slog. The latest chapter contains the news that Bayern Munich won't bid to take the Germany winger from Manchester City in this transfer window.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed in Qatar on Thursday that the 24-year-old is "not a topic" this month, but it seems Bayern are still interested in the longer term. Sane picked up a bad injury just before the start of the Premier League season but is close to a return.

January 7

— After a quiet few days featuring only the odd loan move, a big story looks to be in the offing. Widespread reports in Germany suggest that Mario Götze, the man whose goal secured Germany's World Cup win in 2014, will leave Borussia Dortmund when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Götze rejoined BVB after a three year spell at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016 but has struggled to recapture the form of his youth at the club. Injuries have played their part in his fall from grace and Götze has only completed 90 minutes once this season.

Though his reputation is not what it was, there are still likely to be plenty of clubs interested in the 27-year-old if he becomes a free agent.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim have announced the signing of Israeli international Munas Dabbur from Sevilla for a fee in the region of €12 million. The striker was previously with Red Bull Salzburg.

January 4

— Bayern have made the surprise signing of goalkeeper Alexander Nübel on a free transfer from Schalke. Nübel, a highly-rated 23-year-old, will remain at Schalke until the end of the season but will make the move to Bavaria on July 1 on a five-year deal. The move may lead to speculation about the long-term future of Bayern's current keeper, 33-year-old Manuel Neuer, who also joined Bayern from Schalke, back in 2011.

January 3

— Cologne haven't wasted any time in announcing their first signing of the new year. Mark Uth rejoins the club on loan until the end of the season from Schalke, where he has started only four games this season under coach David Wagner. Uth, 28, who has one Germany cap, returns to the club where he began his senior career before moving to Dutch side Heerenveen in 2012. Uth joined Hoffenheim in 2015 and then moved ahead of the 2018-2019

season to Schalke, where his contract runs until the end of June 2022.





January 2

— Hertha Berlin are expected to makesome big moves in the January window as a result of recent investment and their first arrival was announced late on New Year's Day. Santiago Ascacibar is the new man, the Argentinian midfielder joining from second division Stuttgart for a fee of about €10 million.

“Santiago can play at a variety of different positions in central midfield,” said sporting director Michael Preetz. “At just 22 years old, he is a young midfielder in the midst of his development and is strong in tackles. We’re extremely pleased to have added another talented player to our squad.”

December 31

— Dortmund aren't messing around in this window and announced this afternoon that midfielder Julian Weigl will move to Benfica in a permanent deal thought to be worth about €20 million.

Weigl joined BVB from 1860 Munich in 2015 and shone under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel but the 24-year-old hasn't found his best form under Lucien Favre. He'll be hoping a move to Portugal might reignite an international career stalled on five caps.

December 29

— It's official: Erling Haaland, one of the most sought-after players in world football, has joined Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has signed a contract at BVB until 2024. A host of top European clubs were reportedly interested in Haaland's services, including Manchester United and Juventus. Big, big signing for Lucien Favre's side.





December 28



— Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is the latest name to be mentioned as a candidate to join Hertha Berlin. The club would reportedly pay around 25 million euros for the former Gladbach man, making him their most expensive signing ever. Hertha are also interested in signing Stuttgart midfielder Santiago Ascasibar, reports suggest.

— Reports in Germany suggest Hertha Berlin are interested in bringing 26-year-old Julian Draxler back to the Bundesliga. The Germany international has only been playing a bit-part role at French champions Paris Saint Germain this season.

— Werder Bremen are said to be interested in making a move for their former defender Jannik Vestergaard. The Danish international is on the verge of sealing a loan move to the Bundesliga strugglers from Southampton, per reports in Germany.